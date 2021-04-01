DUNCAN — On Saturday, children with disabilities and special needs will get to enjoy some fishing at Duncan Lake.
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, which allows children with special needs and their families to strengthen their communities through fishing, comes to Duncan Lake on Saturday.
Children ages 6-18 and their caretakers come together with community volunteers for a fun day of fishing they may not otherwise experience. These events provide a refreshing break from their daily challenges. Spreading a positive message that kids with disabilities can accomplish anything, we include all children, despite their limitations. This is all made possible through national and local sponsors-people who want to make a big difference in the lives of kids with special needs thus strengthening their community.
For more information, contact Jason Midkiff at (580)-276-8191 or Steven Perkins at
(580)-470-5985.