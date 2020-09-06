In a press release received from PBA Regional Director Pete McCordic, it was learned that Jakob Butturff from Tempe, Ariz., took the lead in the eight games of qualifying, increased it in the five game Casher’s Round, and led throughout the eight game finals to win his 23rd PBA regional title in last Sunday’s 11th annual PBA Fort Sill Southwest Open at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
McCordic said that Butturff watched his comfort cushion dwindle as match play progressed.
Travis Tribolet, from San Angelo, Texas, who qualified in 10th place, started the final eight games with a 265, 256, and 289, added another 289 in game five, and scores of 251 and 247 in the two games prior to the final game position round.
Butturff held a 93-pin lead, which was plenty, as Tribolet won his eighth match, 227-211, but fell short of catching Butturff who dominated the field with a 240.9 average for the tournament.
The win was worth $3,000 to Butturff, as Tribolet’s $1,800 2nd-place check was his best finish.
An added note, Tribolet was the only bowler to turn in a perfect 300 game in the event.
Reigning PBA Southwest Region Player of the Year, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, of Pasadena, Texas, earned $1,300 for third place, and Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, TX, collected $1,100 for fourth place.
Some other professionals on hand for the event and cashing included Francois Lavoie (Canada), finishing in fifth and Chris Barnes (Double Tree, TX) finished in seventh.
Copeland Leads in City League Play
Robert Copeland topped the charts with a 789 series posted in the His and Hers league where he sandwiched a 290, 11 in a row honor, between games of 244 and 255.
This is Copeland’s third career 290 score.
In the same league, Jim Bomboy met with adversity when faced with the 7-10 split, three times before the night was over.
The most crucial would have been the one that popped up in the 10th frame of game two, resulting in a 288 score. Yes, he had the front nine.
Bomboy still managed a 708 series through it all.
Duncan McDonald was the night’s most consistent player with games of 213, 212 and 212 and Richard Jacoby continued in the zone during this, his birthday week, putting games of 257, 222 and 279 together for a 758.
Jacoby led in senior league play last week as well putting a 733 in the books in the Goodtimes league where he rolled 216, 279 and 238.
We had a couple of week’s scores submitted from the Guys and Dolls as Secretary Sandy Olson falls back into the groove with the new season.
Before going back to college, Mason Sterkel got one week in and led with games of 266, 245 and 225 for a 736.
Week two belonged to Landas Spencer who rolled a 719 on games of 252, 233 and 234.
Following Landas was a new name to the bowling news, Ryan Reiter. We don’t have any information on this bowler yet but he started the season with games of 202, 215 and a front ten 287 game for a 704 series.
This is also the league that gave us our ladies high series and game by Andrea Halstead.
Halstead shot 246, 227 and 205 to make up a 678 for series.
And finally, the Suburban league hit the floor at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, a week ago last Thursday with 20 teams, give or take a bowler or two.
Matt Casey took the reigns with the season’s first 700 series of 701, rebounding from a 177 start to roll 255 and 269.
Though most leagues have started, there is still room if you have interest in joining league play and start-ing next week at Thunderbird Lanes, a 9-pin no-tap league on Tuesday afternoons and a Scratch Trio league on Wednesday nights.
The scratch league will feature an entering average of 605, no draft, build your own team. This should prove interesting.
No-Tap Colorama News
Marshall Miller rallied in game three with a no-tap 300 game (actually all natural except for the one frame) to win the Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday afternoon.
Miller rolled 854 with handicap on games of 279, 236 and the 300.
Defending champ, Steve Lindsay, settled for second with 841 with a no-tap 300 for his middle game, and Carl Christman put together an 838 for third.
Mike McLester was another bowler with a no-tap 300 game but without handicap, this bowler was a little further down in the standings.
Dorothy Bloomer blasted the ladies field with games of 241, 248 and 236 for a 725 scratch, 875 with handicap.
Elaine Henderson finished in second with 745.
Lindsay and Miller flip-flopped in standings in the Scratch Singles event, Lindsay with 817, Miller with 815.
Mystery Doubles winners were:
Game One, Marshall Miller/Don Ginter Jr. 565, James Williams/Sheryl Empson tied with Carl Christ-man/Bob Henderson 534.
Game Two, Mike McLester/Dorothy Bloomer 598, Steve Lindsay/Diane Frame 532.
Game Three, Miller/Ginter 588, McLester/Bloomer 551.
Strike pot winners were Damon Foster, Walter Keithley, Steve Lindsay and Cleo Travis.
The Special ticket drawings saw Dorothy Bloomer bust with 24 going for the 21 Jackpot, Charles Nor-man roll 7 and then 8 to go out in Match Play and Don Ginter Jr end up the days big winner with a 6 count to match the number six pill that he pulled from the bottle.
Added to the mix was the Waldo shot where one lucky bowler will have their choice of either removing the head pin from the a full rack and attempting to knock down all of the pins or throwing at a full rack and leaving just the head pin on the deck.
Charles Norman was the first to try, having the head pin removed. He did not knock them all down as it is not an easy task, as we will see as the season progresses.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
The final squads of this year’s Knights of Columbus Mixed Game Doubles Tournament will be at 11am and 2:30pm today at Thunderbird Lanes.
Cost is $70 per team, paying $500 for first place based on 35 entries.
Bowl six different game styles, enter to win door prizes, 50/50 drawings and bowling equipment.
All proceeds go the Knights of Columbus organization for their many charitable causes.