Bill Pickett was the founder of the steer wrestling event in rodeo, but it was the great Fred Whitfield who became one of the sport’s greatest black cowboys in history. Now, those two pioneers have lured a new crop of talented athletes to arenas around the world.
Tuesday, during the opening slack session at the LO Ranch Arena, Checotah’s Denard Butler turned his steer in a sizzling 3.4 seconds to wrest the lead away from many of the greatest cowboys in that tough event.
Tonight, though, even more great contestants show up as the first performance of the 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo sponsored by the Hilliary Family begins at 7:30 p.m. before what is expected to be another huge “$5 Carload Night” crowd at the arena one-half mile south of Highway 7 on SE 60th Street.
Fans who do show up will be able to see six-time world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey who has drawn CO5 from the Powder River Rodeo Company, one of two sub-contractors that are helping provide the best rough stock for each and every contestant in the field. Beutler and Son Rodeo Company of Elk City is the primary stock contractor and Sammy Andrews has brought some of his great broncs to help spice up the show.
Kimzey is joined by other top bull riders like Clayton Sellars who has drawn 33E from Powder River and Josh Frost who has drawn Chiseled from the Powder River pens. In the saddle bronc riding, former world champion Jacobs Crawley will be up and he’s drawn Bad Religion of the Beutler herd, a bronc that has produced some huge scores in the past and has been the National Finals. Brother Sterling Crawley will try to stay atop Sunfish during Wednesday’s performance.
The tie-down roping also has its champions on tonight’s slate led by five-time world champion Tuf Cooper, the son of the great “Super Looper” Roy Cooper. Trent Creager, one of the young stars from Stillwater, will also rope Wednesday.
Steer wrestling looks strong tonight with J.D. Struxness, Trell Etbauer, Jule Hazen, Cody Devers and Apache native Blake Mindemann all entered but they have a mighty tough assignment to beat the sizzling run by Butler as the second steer wrestler out of the chute Tuesday. Butler is not your typical big, tall steer wrestler, in fact he’s just the opposite of Denell Henderson.
“He’s (Henderson) is probably about 100 pounds bigger and a foot taller than I am,” Butler said with a big grin. “I knew I had a pretty good steer and it just worked out today. We will wait and see if it stands up. I hope to draw that steer they threw in 3.2 but not break the barrier. That would be a good way to finish off things here.”
Butler was referring to the steer Brody Reneau threw in 3.2, but he was clearly out ahead of the barrier being pulled by the steer and that time quickly turned to 13.2. Butler’s closest challenger was Brandon Harrison who posted a 3.7. Those were the only two sub-4 second runs on the afternoon, giving them a great shot at the average prize.
The best time in the tie-down roping was an 8.3 by Riley Pruitt of Gerino, Neb., and the best time among team ropers was a 4.5 by veterans Clay Tryan and Jake Long, both former world champions. Team ropers are also competing in a two-header, however, the tie-down ropers will make just one run.
Barrel racing featured a host of no-shows but Katie Pascoe showed up and led the field with a 17.24 that came early in the session.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and the Rangers will also have 2-for-1 admission and celebrate Pink Night on Thursday where $1 from each ticket sold will go to help the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Friday will offer a special performance by the Express Ranch Clydesdale team that will also be around Saturday on championship night where the top times and scores will be confirmed and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000, the number most of the contestants seek out as they plan where they will be entering during the critical month of August.
Advance tickets are $12 and those can be purchased at the following locations: Crutcher’s for the West, all Lawton EZ-GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate on Thursday and Friday will be $15 and on Saturday tickets at the gate will be $20. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and children under 6 are admitted free.