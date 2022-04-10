Butch Huskey has always shared a special connection with Jackie Robinson, being one of the last players to wear the number 42 after it was retired league-wide in 1997 in honor of Robinson’s role in integrating baseball.
This upcoming week, the Eisenhower High School alum and Lawton area native will partake in a ceremony as part of Major League Baseball’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s groundbreaking MLB debut.
This past week, Huskey received a call from Jay Horowitz, whom Butch knew from his time with the New York Mets. Now a part of the Mets alumni association, Horowitz called to inform Butch he had been invited to participate in ceremonies and festivities held by the Mets and Major League Baseball as part of “Jackie Robinson Day” on Friday. Ken Griffey Jr. and C.C. Sabathia, both of whom are Black and both of whom were teammates of Huskey’s at various points in his career, are also set to participate.
“It’s a tremendous honor, just to be thought of in the same sentence as those guys. I mean, I had a good career, but those guys had great careers,” Huskey said.
Growing up, Huskey made a promise to himself that if he ever made the major leagues, he’d request jersey number 42, made famous by Robinson. And he kept that promise, wearing 42 for most of his seven-year career. In 1997, then-Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig announced no team across MLB would issue Robinson’s 42, but a grandfather clause would allow any players already wearing the number to keep doing so. That announcement and celebration of the 50th anniversary of Robinson’s debut season with the Brooklyn Dodgers both happened at a game involving the Mets.
“I was in the game where they retired 42,” Huskey said. “And Mrs. Robinson, Rachel Robinson (Jackie’s widow) was there and the President (then-President Bill Clinton) was there.”
Each year on April 15, MLB holds “Jackie Robinson Day” in recognition of Robinson’s accomplishments. Every player, for the day, wears 42. And Huskey, who lives back in the Lawton area and works for Goodyear, is thrilled and humbled to participate in Friday’s ceremony.
“Just to be able to go do an event like this is a tremendous honor,” Huskey said. “And I’m ecstatic that Goodyear Lawton is giving me the ability to go.”