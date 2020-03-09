Busby and French come up big in doubleheader sweep of Pioneers

DENTON, Texas – Aggie softball bounces back with a series sweep over Texas Woman’s, including a 13-run offensive outburst in game two after an extra-inning thriller in the first game.
After being swept by No. 14 Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday, the Aggie softball team was back in action on Sunday afternoon against conference foe Texas Woman’s for another doubleheader.
In game one, the two sides both had the advantage of great performances in the circle, as Breley Webb and Baily Turner matched zeros until the fifth inning.
Khmari Edwards came up in the top half of the frame to slap an RBI single up the middle and scored Kaylyn Smith to give the Aggies a slight advantage.
That lead did not last long, as again the Pioneers matched the CU, throwing up a run in the bottom half via a Tara Solomon RBI single into center field.
Neither side would be able to strike again until Edwards came back up in the seventh inning. The 2019 All-American again slapped an RBI single to give the Aggies a 2-1. Edwards was just the second Aggie to earn multiple hits in game one.
Bethany Hines, who entered the game in the sixth inning, gave up the game-tying run in the seventh frame. Hines limited the damage to just the tying run as TWU pushed the game into extras.
The Aggies loaded the bases in the eighth inning, with no outs, and a passed ball untied the contest, giving CU a one-run advantage. Maci McMurtrey slapped an RBI ground out to plate an insurance run for the Black and Gold. Brenna Busby added two more insurance runs with an RBI single up the middle that plated two runs.
CU went into the bottom of the eighth with a 6-2 lead and their ace in the circle. The Pioneers led off the inning with a solo homer to pull within three runs, but Hines limited the damage to just the one run and worked the Black and Gold out of game one with a 6-3 victory.
Webb finished with an impressive line of 4.2 innings, giving up just three hits and a run while striking out nine Pioneer batters.
In game two, Kayla Adams turned back to Hines to make the start in the circle.
Cameron would strike early in the second frame when the senior B. Busby hit a massive grand slam to lift the Aggies up by four. CU scored seven runs total in the frame when Mikayla Oaks and Madyson Marvulli collected RBI singles. The seventh run crossed via a steal of home from Callie Busby.
The Aggies eventually racked up 13 runs on their way to run-ruling TWU and earning the doubleheader sweep.
Hines finished the day with a five-inning shutout featuring seven strikeouts. The Aggies saw six bats collect multi-hit efforts, headlined by a three-hit effort from Kylie French.
Cameron returns home to McMahan Field on Friday, March 13, for a doubleheader set with Tarleton. Game one of that twin-bill is scheduled for 5 p.m. at McMahon Field.