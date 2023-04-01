With the start of the Major League Baseball season beginning Thursday, most batters would be glad to finish their first game with .333 average but Friday at the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls the average was somewhere south of .050 because just three riders were able to make the whistle as the bulls totally dominated.
It wasn’t even close as most of the best riders went down on the first jump out of chute but some got close but nothing that was going to earn them a check.
But 50 more of the best PRCA riders are scheduled to compete tonight at 7 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum and one of those is eight-time world champion Sage Kimzey.
It won’t take much to get into the money as the three rides that were posted Friday were good for scores of 81.5 from Stran Smith on Survivor, 80 by Dawson Gleaves on Hollywood Knights, and a 79.5 from Jacob O’Mara on Devil’s Dance.
A host of former National Finals Rodeo qualifiers were among those hitting the dirt at the Great Plains Coliseum including Trey Kimzey, Sage’s younger brother, who was unable to make a ride on Front and Center.
Saturday’s entry list also has a local flair with Sterling’s Chauk Dees scheduled to ride Up Front. Dees has a Lawton Rangers Rodeo title to his credit and he’s love to get some momentum heading into the busy summer season.
Shane Proctor, Tyler Bingham,, Lukasey Morris and Dustin Boquet, who used a big Lawton paycheck four years ago to spark him to his first NFR qualification, are also scheduled to compete tonight.
The large crowd saved some of it loudest cheers for the On-Point Junior Bull Riders who put on a good show. Myler Turner, of Comanche, was first out of the chute and his 70 wound up being the top score.
Payte Polito was second with a 69 and the 8-year-old from Marietta got a good deal of support from fans who felt he had the best ride.
The juniors will return tonight as the Xtreme Bulls will close out and write the checks to the top PRCA riders.