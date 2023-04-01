With the start of the Major League Baseball season beginning Thursday, most batters would be glad to finish their first game with .333 average but Friday at the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls the average was somewhere south of .050 because just three riders were able to make the whistle as the bulls totally dominated.

It wasn’t even close as most of the best riders went down on the first jump out of chute but some got close but nothing that was going to earn them a check.

