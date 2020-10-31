CACHE — Cache football coach Faron Griffin knew that for Bristow to agree to drive 175 miles for a regular-season game, the Pirates had to be pretty good, and he expected a fight to the end.
It proved to be just that thanks to the efforts of Stephon Tolon, who made life miserable for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball to lead the visitors to a 28-21 victory Friday at Ulrich Stadium.
Tolon, a senior quarterback/safety, rushed for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns on offense and intercepted a pair of Cache passes to fuel the Pirates to the narrow win.
“That safety (Tolon) really took a lot of our passing game away; he was something else,” Griffin said. “He intercepted a couple and forced us try and do some other things. He really made the difference for them.”
The Pirates use the Flexbone offense, which is particularly tough to defend, especially since the Bulldogs hadn’t seen it.
“That Flexbone is a tough option offense to defend and when we lost our Tuesday practice to the weather, it really made it tough for our defense to learn all their assignments because that’s what it takes to stop that thing,” Griffin said. “We just never see it down here.”
All told, the Pirates rushed for 272 yards, which may very well be the most the Cache defense had given up on the ground this season.
Despite struggling at times on offense, the Bulldogs had their chances in this non-district contest.
After watching Tolon lead the Pirates down the field for a touchdown at the 4:03 mark of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs had two more chances to make things interesting but were unable to move the football.
First Brayden Castro set the Bulldogs up at their own 40 with a nice kickoff return after the Pirates had scored. However, on 2nd-and-9 Cache tried to catch the visitors napping as Hunter Tate ran a reverse, but pulled up and fired a deep pass.
Tolon drifted to the pass and made the interception to give the visitors the ball back at their own 22 with 3:09 remaining.
Two quick plays gave Bristow a first down at its own 34 and on the next play Caleb Ritchie busted one up the middle and headed toward the Cache end zone. But three Bulldogs chased him down, hit him and forced a fumble that Castro recovered at the Cache 32 with 1:43 remaining.
Quarterback Hunter Glenn hit Tate for 13 on the first play of the drive but two straight passes failed to connect and on 3rd-and-10, Glenn mishandled the snap and had to fall on it 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
That set up a critical 4th-and-20, and when Glenn was forced to run under heavy pressure, he wasn’t able to set his feet and his pass downfield was tipped and intercepted by Charles Ware with 53 seconds remaining to hand the Bulldogs their fourth loss of the season.
As Griffin noted, the game was something the Bulldogs needed after having last week’s game at Elk City canceled by the Elks’ COVID-19 issues. And when Elgin had to cancel what was supposed to the Battle of the Wichitas, Griffin and athletic director Lonnie Nunley started a statewide search for an opponent.
“Hey, we were a little rusty, you could see that,” Griffin said. “We really needed to play this week to get ready for Weatherford.”
That Weatherford game will be next Friday on the road and the Eagles pretty much wrapped up the top seed out of District 4A-1 by beating Bethany, 28-14, Friday night. Clinton and Newcastle both won in district action last night as well, making next week’s game even more important for the Bulldogs as they chase a home playoff berth.
Cache looked like it might be going to run the Pirates out of town in the early going, marching 74 yards to score after the opening kickoff. Tate got the touchdown on the seventh play of the game, racing 18 yards to score. Eli Angiel kicked the PAT and Cache had the early lead.
But Tolon led the Pirates right downfield as well on their first possession, covering 64 yards on nine plays, the last yard being covered by the talented senior. And the Pirates got a break when a bad snap on the PAT turned into a successful two-point conversion as the Bulldogs were caught napping on the corner and failed to touch the ball carrier as he pushed the visitors to an 8-7 lead.
Cache, though, wasn’t done yet, moving 72 yards on eight plays, the payoff a 32-yard Tate run on a reverse. Angiel tacked on the PAT for a 14-8 lead.
After the teams traded punts, the Pirates got their offense cranked up again, moving 72 yards on just six plays to even the score. This time the visitors were unable to convert a two-point try and the game was tied at the 8:04 mark of the first half.
Then came a drive that proved to be critical in the final outcome. Cache started at its own 19 but was forced to punt and when the Pirates fumbled the punt, Cache’s Nathan Fink recovered just 15 yards from the Bristow goal-line.
Cache, though, lost yardage on the first two plays of that drive, setting up a 3rd-and-14 from the Bristow 19. Glenn rolled out and tried to find a receiver but Tolon was once again up to the challenge and intercepted the ball in the end zone.
The second half started just like the first, with both teams scoring on their first possessions. Of course, it helped that the Pirates had a 70-yard kickoff return to take over at the Cache 28. The visitors covered that on the next play then Tolon fired a strike to Alex Winter for the two-point PAT for a 22-14 lead.
Cache had to work much harder for its final TD, going 75 yards on 15 plays capped by a 1-yard scoring run by Glenn at the 3:41 mark of the third. Angiel was true and Cache had gotten within one at 22-21.
After trading punts Cache got a big break when Drake Jones booted a 55-yard punt that pinned the Pirates at their own 13. Cache needed a big stop at that point but Tolon and the visitors went on a 19-play scoring drive that ate more than eight minutes off the clock, ending at the 4:03 mark when Tolon scored the final points of the game.