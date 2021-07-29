When the NBA Draft lottery went down, so too did the aspirations of Thunder fans that their team would secure a true franchise player on draft night — or so it appeared.
But the wheel-and-deal nature of the NBA is revealing itself once again, and hope might still be on the horizon for Thunder fans. While Oklahoma City sits at No. 6, there appears to be enough interest from teams higher up than them in potentially moving back down. And with Sam Presti’s fists overflowing with future draft picks, the Thunder might very well be able to entice teams to listen to offers.
This seemed a bit strange at first, considering this draft was said to potentially have four or five “can’t-miss” prospects. While Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham has been viewed the no-doubt No. 1 pick for nearly a year, it appeared pre-ordained that he would head to Detroit once the Pistons secured the No. 1 pick. Houston and Cleveland would likely each be more than thrilled to pick either USC big man Evan Mobley or G-League defector Jalen Green.
But what happens when teams aren’t sure about their pick? What happens when pressure begins to build and GMs with their jobs on the line begin to think not just about the impact this player could have on the floor, but what kind of public relations message does this move send?
Rumors have swirled about nearly every team in top 5, even reports that Detroit might not be completely married to Cunningham, but rather willing to trade for the rights to Green and a couple of future picks. There have been rumors that a team like Cleveland is open to trading backward.
That’s where our good pal Mr. Presti and his bucket of draft picks come in.
The Thunder have six picks in tonight’s draft, including three in the first round. It’s highly unlikely they plan to start the 2021-22 season with six rookies on the roster. They also have six more first-round picks over the next two drafts after this one. They have plenty of draft capital for wheeling and dealing.
If Cleveland wants to dance, my hunch is Oklahoma City will at least get the boogie shoes out of the closet, if not begin to put them on. With Houston reportedly smitten with Green, a player like the 7-foot Mobley could still be available at pick No. 3. With comparisons ranging from Lamarcus Aldridge and Chris Webber to Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh and Anthony Davis, Mobley would certainly be an asset for any team.
But let’s say the Thunder stay at 6. Who do they target then? While it used to be Florida State wing Scottie Barnes who was seen as the odd man out of the top-5 party, one other name has been linked to the Thunder more than just about any other.
Connecticut guard James Bouknight has a game that would fit Mark Daigneault’s offense incredibly well. After his combine workouts and interviews, his stock has risen more than any other lottery prospect. There were even reports of Bouknight, Daigneault and Sam Presti having dinner in Oklahoma City.
To get more insight on what the Thunder might do in the draft, I spoke with Rylan Stiles and Alex Roig, both of whom cover the Thunder and host podcasts dedicated to the team. My discussions with each of them can be found on the Lawton Constitution YouTube page and Facebook page.
Whatever happens, we could be in for a wild ride.