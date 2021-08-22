Hunting seasons are just around the corner, less than two weeks away for the start of dove season, so now would be a good time to start getting ready for those seasons.
While cleaning your gun, getting decoys or clothing dusted off, and putting in some shooting practice are all good things to think about, safety needs to be the number one item that all outdoors folks brush up on.
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation hunters are 27 times less likely to suffer an injury than while playing softball or baseball. And hunting is rated as the number 2 safest activity in the U.S., ranking only behind billiards/pool.
But that doesn’t mean hunters should be too relaxed! We need to keep up on our safety rules, so that we can keep hunting a safe, fun sport.
Firearms – in the hunter education course required by young hunters in most states, the first rule of firearm safety is the person holding the gun is responsible for its safe handling.
Hunter Ed instructors often use an acronym of ACTT to remind shooters of the safety basics.
A – assume every gun is loaded.
C – control the direction of the muzzle. Always point the gun in a safe direction.
T – trigger finger – keep you finger off of the trigger until ready to fire.
T – target – be certain of your target and what’s behind it.
Just following these tips would eliminate the majority of the hunting accidents (which by the way are comparatively small, much smaller than most other sports). Practicing these and other safety tips can make sure that those statistics stay small, and a serious injury or death does not happen.
Here are a few more tips, offered by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation when it comes to firearm safety:
n Always determine if a firearm is unloaded before picking up or accepting it from another person.
n When carrying a gun, the most important thing to do is to keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction. Never point a firearm at yourself or others.
n The natural instinct when picking up a firearm is to put your finger in the trigger guard. DON’T! This could cause an accidental discharge if the gun is loaded.
n Never take a shot unless you are aware of your target and what is behind it. Never point your firearm at something you do not intend to shoot.
n Do not use telescopic sights as a substitute for binoculars.
n If a friend refuses to follow safe gun handling rules while hunting with you, immediately tell them your concerns, and don’t continue to hunt with them unless they follow the rules.
n Always unload your firearm and examine the barrel after a fall to be sure there is no snow, mud, or dirt in the barrel. If there is, clean it out before firing.
n Never use drugs or alcohol before or during shooting.
n Make sure you have the correct ammunition for the firearm you are using.
n Don’t shoot at water or hard objects such as rock or metal.
Hunter Responsibility — Responsible hunters develop a personal hunting code of ethics that governs the way they hunt. It is the way they act when the time comes to make a hunting decision. Responsible hunters do not poach (take game illegally), trespass (hunt without permission) or neglect safety.
We use to show a video in Hunter Ed classes that had a high school football player that goes hunting. He sees a nice deer, but it is just across the fence, and the land is posted as no hunting. I always discussed this scenario with my students, and told them that chances are, no one would ever know if that guy pulled the trigger. We have to be the judges of our own actions when hunting.
The goal we should have as safe, ethical hunters is to leave land better than we found it. We do this by taking care of land, wildlife and people that we might meet.
Private land—One of the sections in the Oklahoma Hunter Education class deals with landowner relations, and with more than 95% of the Sooner State belonging to private landowners, the best hunting spots will require some work to gain access.
Problem is that many landowners have had poor experiences in the past with trespassers or those encroaching on their property without permission. So, how do you make the necessary inroads to gains permission from landowners?
The pros at North American Whitetail offer these tips to help, and although they are geared toward deer hunting, starting with dove or other small game, is usually easier to obtain permission than large game.
Start Early — Don’t wait until the weekend before the season opener to make phone calls or knock on doors. By then, there’s a good chance that someone else has already beat you to the opportunity. Ideally, you should seek permission to access private land in the early spring, when you can do some post-season scouting and possibly even discover a shed antler or two. If you wait too long to ask, chances are you’ll miss out.
Get Your Foot In — If you have a feeling that the property owner might be resistant to your request, think of another way to “get your foot in the door.” It might be that they own a fishing pond and would allow you to take your family fishing there in the spring. If they enjoy fish, share some of your catch with them (if they give you permission to keep what you catch).
Another angle could be that you’re new to the area, and you simply would enjoy getting to know them. As you get to know them, subtly look for the right time to ask if anyone hunts on their land. If someone else already has that privilege, you might casually let the landowner know that you’ve been looking for a place to hunt and can’t wait until you find it.
Make A Great First Impression — The first impression you make on the landowner will determine a lot about whether or not he’ll help you out. Never show up on a stranger’s door unannounced — that usually puts people on the defensive. Instead, find their number and give them a call first. Introduce yourself politely, and let them know that you’d like to stop by and introduce yourself in person when it’s convenient. Some people will respond with a flat “No,” but many people will cautiously be open to meeting you at their place.
Don’t Be Greedy — If your first request to actually hunt on the private property results in the word “no,” think about asking for permission to do something that they might say “yes” to — especially if you feel that the property is prime hunting real estate. For example, if they tell you that you cannot hunt on the property, ask if it would be OK to search for shed antlers in the late winter, mushrooms in the spring, or blackberries in the summer.
Offer to Help Out — Another good way to build trust with the landowner is offering to provide some “free” help around their property when needed. Mowing, fence mending, wood cutting, and cattle wrangling are just a few of the ways you could offer to help out when there is a need.
Show Your Thanks — After you’ve talked with the landowner — even if you did not receive permission to hunt this season — make sure you send him a “thank you” note in the mail. Again, include an offer to help out when needed, along with your phone number. Also, it doesn’t hurt to add property owners like this to your Christmas letter or card list.
In fact, you might even want to stop by an owner’s place during the holidays and drop off a small gift that he and his family will enjoy. Then, later on when you talk to him again in the spring about gaining access to his land, he’ll be more likely to want to return the favor by granting you permission to hunt.
Report violations – if you see a hunting violation call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039, or call your local game warden. Game warden phone numbers can be found in the hunting, fishing and waterfowl guides or online at wildlifedepartment.com.
Hopefully these tips will get you thinking about hunting safety, so you will have a safe but productive hunting season.
Hunter Education classes scheduled
If this talk has got you thinking about hunter education, you can go to www.wildlifedepartment.com and take an online course, or you can attend a Hunter Education course sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
“Hunter education covers a variety of topics including firearms safety, wildlife identification, wildlife conservation and management, survival, archery, muzzleloading and hunter responsibility,” said Mike Carrol, Comanche County game warden. “It is available as a standard eight-hour course, an internet home study course and a workbook home study course. Hunters must be 10 years of age to take the hunter education course.”
Over the past 30 years, hunting related accidents and fatalities have declined by more than 70 percent in Oklahoma. Mandatory hunter education courses have not only reduced accidents within Oklahoma, but also in every state and Canadian province with similar programs
To hunt big game or small game alone, hunters ages 10-30 must be hunter education certified. Hunters age nine and under can hunt big game or small game by purchase of the apprentice hunting license, and must be accompanied by a licensed hunter 18 or older. Hunters exempt from hunter education include those honorably discharged from or currently on duty the U.S. Armed Forces, and members of the National Guard.
Oklahomans who are not exempt from hunter education but who are not hunter ed certified may be eligible to hunt with an apprentice-designated hunting license. For full details and license requirements, log on to wildlifedepartment.com or consult the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide.”
Even those hunters who can hunt with an apprentice-designated hunting license are encouraged to enroll in a hunter education course.
A few free classes will be held in Southwest Oklahoma in the next few weeks. Registration can be done online for these courses. Those courses include:
n Walters — Sat Aug. 28 – 8 a.m.–5 p.m. – Cotton County Expo (924 W Missouri Ave)
n Marlow — Sat. Aug. 28 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. – First Baptist Church (213 N Broadway).
Those who attend all classes and pass the certification test will receive their hunter education certification card. All classes are free of charge. Students must Pre-Register at wildlifedepartment.com for all classes.