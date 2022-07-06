D.J. Brown finished with a flourish to win the A Flight title in the Club Championship tournament played on the last weekend of June at Municipal Golf Course.
Brown shot rounds of 75 and 69 for even-par 144 in the two-day event. He was three over par after the first two holes, but birdied two of the last three holes in the final round to defeat Brian Pita by two strokes.
Pita was the first-round leader after matching par-72 figures. He shot 74 in Round 2.
David Johnson eagled the final hole to edge brother Robert Johnson by one shot in B Fight. David ran in a 40-foot downhill putt for an eagle on the 18th hole to make it a moot point when Robert also made eagle. David went 76-74 for 150 while Robert shot 76-75 for 151.
Larry Benefield is the C Flight champ after carding rounds of 79 and 76 for a 155 total. Victor Calauz shot 80-78 for 158 and second place while Fred Codynah went 79-83 for 162 and third place.
Jim Wiersema trimmed Steve Cable, 172-176, to earn the D Flight title. Both shot 87 in the opening round; Wiersema had 85 and Cable 89 in the second.