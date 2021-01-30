KINGSVILLE, Texas – After two weeks away from competition, the Cameron women's basketball team returned to play on Friday afternoon, falling to Texas A&M-Kingsville 77-71.
Cameron's last three scheduled contests were postponed due to COIVD-19 concerns, resulting in a two-week hiatus from Lone Star Conference action. They were greeted back by the 4-6 Javelinas, who were looking to snap a six-game losing streak to the Aggies.
It took over three minutes for the first bucket of the game to go in, and once it did, the two teams had no problem putting points on the scoreboard. The Aggies, however, struggled shooting in the first 10 minutes, going 7-20 from the field (2-8 from three), but only trailed by two, 19-17, after the first quarter.
Cameron used a 7-0 run to start the second period, taking a 24-19 lead two minutes into the frame. Kingsville responded with a 14-3 run that put the team on the high side 33-27 with 3:15 left in the half. The two teams battled down the stretch and a second-chance layup by Whitney Outon cut the lead down to two points, 38-36, which is where the score sat at halftime.
In a first half that saw 10 lead changes, Cameron shot just over 38 percent from the field, going 4-12 from three and 6-10 from the foul line. Stephanie Peterson led the way with 11 points on 4-7 shooting to go along with five rebounds and two helpers. Delecia Brown added eight points on 3-4 shooting while Maighan Hedge had just four points, all from the foul line, through the first 20 minutes of play.
The home team Javelinas carried their momentum into the second half, where they built up a seven point advantage with 5:14 left in the period. Cameron bounced back and a driving layup by Brown gave them back the lead, 50-49, with just over a minute to play in the third. Kingsville closed out the quarter with back-to-back trey balls by Jayde Tschritter, putting them back up by five heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
In the fourth, the two teams battled in the first four minutes, but TAMUK regained their momentum and took their largest lead of the game (nine points) with 5:02 to play. Cameron made a pair of three-pointers in the final seconds, but it was not enough as the Aggies were unable to get to within one possession of their opponent, leading to the 77-71 loss.
Despite making nine three pointers, the Black and Gold offense just 37 percent for the game and left 11 points at the free throw line (12-23). The turnover battle was a positive for CU, as they turned the ball over just eight times, which is 10 less than their season average.
Brown finished with a season and team-high 15 points on 6-7 shooting, while Peterson and Logan Collyer also reached season-highs in scoring with 14 and 11 points respectively; Peterson also tracked down seven boards, had three helpers, and two steals. The LSC's second leading scorer, Hedge, was held to just nine points on 2-10 shooting, but grabbed seven rebounds as well and had five assists in the loss.
Kingsville shot 44 percent for the game, also knocking down nine three-pointers, and was 14-18 from the charity stripe. Mia Cherry led them with 16 points on 14 shot attempts.
The Aggies, now 3-4 on the season, and the Javelinas, 5-6 overall, will both be looking to move to .500 on Saturday as the two teams meet again at 2 p.m. right back in Kingsville.