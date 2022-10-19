Britton doing what he can to aid Owls

Anyone who follows Elgin football closely knows that one of the toughest things the team had to deal with was seeing senior linebacker Casey Britton go down during the Owls’ first game against Class 5A competition.
Britton went down late in the game and when trainer Ashley Cody got to his side she knew it was a bad injury and immediately call for EMTs to bring a stretcher.
The senior has been able to attend games of late and is also around the practice field most days and that’s where we caught up with him earlier in the week.
“To be honest, when it first occurred I wasn’t sure what had happened because I didn’t feel it all that much,” he said. “I guess it was adrenaline but the longer I laid there the more I knew it was serious. They got me off my side and that helped with the pain. After I got to the hospital they put it in a splint until the surgery and it was hurting some then. It’s something you know can happen but you don’t think it will happen to you.”
While he’s still relegated to a wheelchair, he is still wanting to be an important part of the team.
“I want to be part of the team and I want to do everything I can to help these guys because that’s my role now,” he said.
Britton mentioned doing everything he could for the team and that’s what he’s done over the years.
“That’s what’s so tough about losing Casey is that he’s done anything we’ve asked of him since he started playing for us,” Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt said a couple of days after the fateful game. “Casey moved in at the end of his sophomore season and he was a great utility player. He kicked PATs, he did our kickoffs at one point, he returned punts, he’s played running back, wide receiver and linebacker. He is the type of kid you love to have on your team because he is willing to do anything for the betterment of the team.”
Now he’s acting as coach, advisor and anything else that needs to be done.
“I’ve tried to share things that I’ve noticed with the special teams guys and Ritson (Meyer) and the other young guys,” Britton said. “I was at the Noble game and while we faced adversity, the guys played hard. We just had some tough penalties that hurt us. I still think this team can win out if we play like we’ve played in earlier games.”
While he’s been recovering, he’s done what one might expect and that’s homework.
“Since I’ve been out I’ve tried to catch up on my homework and now I’m working on filling out college applications and getting ready for that part of my life,” he said. “My goal is to go to a school with a good aerospace program. I know that OU and OSU both have good programs and right now I’m working with the plan to explore all options.”
For now the plan is to just keep letting the bones heal and then start slowly getting active again.
“I don’t go back to the doctor until November and they really want me to wait to start moving about,” he said. “The muscles pulled away from my bones, so they want all of that to heal before I start rehab.”
And he’s upbeat even with the serious injury.
“The good thing was that I didn’t tear an ACL or MCL or anything like that which often affects you later in life,” he said. “If there is something good to come out of this, it will be that I should recover and not have any issues after it heals.”
For now he’ll be on the sidelines doing what he can do to offer help to his teammates.
“We all have a great deal invested in this team and I want to be with these guys as far as they can take this,” he said. “This is a special group of players and coaches and we have our goals that we all want to reach.”