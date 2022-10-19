Britton doing what he can to aid Owls

Hard work like this is what made Casey Britton an all-around player for Elgin. Now Britton is recovering from a broken lower leg but is doing what he can to help younger players by sharing his wisdom and team attitude. He will be on the sideline Friday when Elgin hosts Duncan in its Homecoming game.

 Staff photo

Anyone who follows Elgin football closely knows that one of the toughest things the team had to deal with was seeing senior linebacker Casey Britton go down during the Owls’ first game against Class 5A competition.

Britton went down late in the game and when trainer Ashley Cody got to his side she knew it was a bad injury and immediately call for EMTs to bring a stretcher.

