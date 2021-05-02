A pair of homers and a solid pitching outing by freshman Jocelyn Bright led Cameron to a 6-1 win over No. 6 Oklahoma Christian in game one of a doubleheader split on Saturday.
Black and Gold softball entered the week with just four games left on the regular season schedule, and all four were against top-10 ranked opponents. First up was a meeting with in-state rival Oklahoma Christian, who moved up into sixth in the NFCA top-25 poll after sweeping a doubleheader against then-No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce last weekend.
Cameron began the final stretch with a big win as the freshman Bright out-dueled the Lone Star Conference’s leader in pitching wins Kali Crandall as the Aggies cruised to a 6-1 victory in game one.
Cameron got to Crandall early, scoring two runs in the first thanks to RBI singles from Breley Webb and Mikayla Richmond that brought home Brenna Busby and Khmari Edwards.
The Aggies added single runs in the second and third on solo homers by both Busby and Kylie French. Busby’s was her seventh of the season and 57th of her career, which is the most by an active play in all of Division II.
Bright’s one big blemish came in the fifth, when Lindsey Stoeckel homered to get OC on the board, but the Burkburnett, Texas native was un-phased and settled in to put zeros on the board in the sixth and seventh.
In the sixth, Cameron added two more runs, with Kaylyn Smith scoring on a wild pitch and then Busby coming in to score on a Edwards groundout, the third run scored by the senior short stop of the game.
Despite allowing two runners to leadoff the seventh, skipper Kayla Adams had faith in her freshman hurler Bright, who got a double play and a foul out to secure the upset win.
Bright allowed just two hits and walked three while striking out a pair of OC batters in her sixth win of the year.
Busby scored three times with her homer and two walks at the leadoff spot. Webb and French both tallied two-hit, two RBI games as Cameron tallied 10 hits as a team with seven runners left on base against Crandall.
In game two, the CU offense struggled to the tune of just two hits and one run in a 3-1 loss to the top-10 ranked Eagles.
With lefty Breley Webb in the circle, OC took an early lead with a run in the first on a sacrifice fly and then another in the second on a solo homer.
Cameron got one of those back in the third as Busby reached base on a throwing error, allowing pinch-runner Kacie Gilreath to score on the play. However, Oklahoma Christian answered in the bottom of the frame with another solo shot, this time by two-sport standout first-year player Brooklin Bain.
Webb gave up the three runs on just four hits in her two innings of work, while senior Bethany Hines came in to pitch in relief and gave up just a pair of hits in the final four innings of Saturday’s game two.
Madyson Marvulli provided both of Cameron’s hits against Bailey Turner, who struck out five Aggies for her seventh win of the year. Haley Castle also reached via a walk in the game.
Now 24-16 overall and 15-13 in LSC play, the Aggies will wrap up the regular season at home against the previously mentioned A&M-Commerce Lions, who is now ranked No. 9, on Monday, May 3. The doubleheader at McMahon Field is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.