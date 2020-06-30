Ken Bridges made the 13th hole-in-one of his career and second of 2020 when he aced the 14th hole at Lawton Country Club on Saturday.
Bridges used a 6-iron to cover the 135 yards. This comes a little over three months after he aced the 5th hole.
