Ken Bridges registered the 12th hole-in-one of his career back on Friday, March 6, at Lawton Country Club.
Bridges aced the 5th hole, using a 7-iron to cover the 120 yards.
Witnesses were Jerry Wilson, Harold Beaty and Ernie Sheppard.
Ken Bridges registered the 12th hole-in-one of his career back on Friday, March 6, at Lawton Country Club.
Bridges aced the 5th hole, using a 7-iron to cover the 120 yards.
Witnesses were Jerry Wilson, Harold Beaty and Ernie Sheppard.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.