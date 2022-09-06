Special awards are always nice for any player to garner but there are award winners and then there are those who just blow away the competition.
That is basically what MacArthur’s Alex Brice did to earn the AAA Award presented weekly to a very deserving member of the Highlanders’ team.
“Alex just had an amazing game,” Mac coach Brett Manning said. “He had 16 tackles and was all over the field. That award is for uncommon excellence and that was the case last week.”
The 5-10, 190-pound senior is one of those players coaches love.
“He is an amazing player and leader,” Mac defensive coordinator Mike Reffett said. “He is a stud out there who is always where he needs to be.”
Brice not only made that many tackles, it is also his job to receive the defensive calls from Reffett and then share them with the other defensive players on the field.
“Being the inside linebacker it is my job to get the calls and then give them to the rest of the defense,” the senior said. “I think we probably have 50 calls and sometimes we add others depending on what the coaches see on the video of the next opponent.”
Sometimes the speed of the game forces him to move fast.
“Sometimes if I don’t get the call fast, I just have to do my best and make the call I feel is best for the situation,” he said. “As far as my job goes after the snap, the first thing I have to do is watch their linemen to see where they are going and then I have to cover the closest receiver to me and make sure I’m in position to defend him or at least make the tackle if I can’t break it up.”
That responsibility seems to be in good hands because Brice is also an honor student who would love to pursue a career in bio engineering.
“I think that would be a great career for me because that is becoming more prominent,” he said. “There are many jobs I could accept with that degree.”
Brice was so easy to visit with that he gave away his background before I even asked.
“Yes, my father Corrie is in the Army, that’s why we ended up here,” he said. “He’s talked to me about applying to West Point, but a great deal depends on whether or not I could play football for Army. If I could play there that would influence my decision.”
While Brice can whip up his own eggs for breakfast, his favorite meal is something mom Dianna puts on the table.
“I like to cook and I make my own eggs in the morning,” he said. “I like to spice it up by adding ingredients. But my favorite meal is probably the spaghetti that mom cooks. She makes her own sauce and it’s really good.”
In his spare time Brice enjoys playing volleyball but right now he’s focused on an oval ball, not a round one.
“I am really enjoying football, especially lifting weights,” Brice said. “I also run the sprints in track and that has also helped me get ready for football. I think we have a chance to contend again for a state title but we have to keep doing a good job in all phases of the game.
“We really pursue to the ball and we practice that to keep it fresh on our minds. I think our defense is doing a good job but we can always get better.”
This week Brice knows that Lawton High will pose a stiff challenge.
“They are normally going to throw the ball more than many teams and we have to really be ready because they run a good screen and we will have to be ready when it comes,” Brice said. “We haven’t seen much video on them but we are going to have to play well because they have some good athletes.”
But the Highlanders have good athletes as well and after last week’s effort Brice is clearly one of the best to wear the green and gold.