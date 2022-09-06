Working to improve

MacArthur linebacker Alex Brice works in the weight room during the summer to try and be ready for his senior season. Brice registered 16 tackles in last week’s win over Eisenhower.

Special awards are always nice for any player to garner but there are award winners and then there are those who just blow away the competition.

That is basically what MacArthur’s Alex Brice did to earn the AAA Award presented weekly to a very deserving member of the Highlanders’ team.