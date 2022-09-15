Brandon Reedus is a senior at Eisenhower High School who plays both center and nose guard for the Eagles. He says he is best known for his hard work and determination. He also says that his work ethic is something that he inherited from his mom who is one of the toughest people he knows.
“She has all the toughness,” Reedus said. “Honestly, if me and her were to get into a fight one on one she would probably have the upper hand.”
Friday Reedus and the Eagles will be trying to do something Ike hasn’t done in several years and that is to beat Lawton High twice in a row. However, the Wolverines have won both their games this season and have done it with success in all three phases of the game, exploding for 44 points against Duncan and then 51 last week against MacArthur.
Reedus strives to not only be the best on the gridiron but also in the classroom. He wants to put the same amount of energy into being a top tier student as he does a football player.
“I’m definitely a hard working student,” Reedus said. “I’m a guy that’s gonna pay attention, I’m a guy that’s gonna get the work done and if I see myself slacking off I’m gonna pick up the pace.”
His favorite class in school is economics because of the ways it teaches him to be responsible financially, but he did also mention his computer applications class as a close second.
Reedus began his football career at Ridgecrest Elementary where he began playing when he was in the second grade. Reedus said that his desire to keep playing has come from the prospect of making a better life for his family through football and is looking to make them proud every time he steps on that field.
As for his plans after senior year, Reedus is looking forward to the excitement of graduation and is looking to continue his education pursuing a degree in business.
“College is what I’m really focused on right now,” Reedus said. “Getting a degree, probably in business, and I’m excited about going through those years and seeing what the Lord brings me.”