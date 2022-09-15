Brandon Reedus is a senior at Eisenhower High School who plays both center and nose guard for the Eagles. He says he is best known for his hard work and determination. He also says that his work ethic is something that he inherited from his mom who is one of the toughest people he knows.

“She has all the toughness,” Reedus said. “Honestly, if me and her were to get into a fight one on one she would probably have the upper hand.”