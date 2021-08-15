Coburn Bradshaw may not have the same last name, but since he married into the famed Wright family of rough stock riders, it’s likely when the five members of that great family were leaving Lawton they were probably hitting him up for gas money out of his $500 of bonus money in the saddle bronc riding.
Bradshaw rode the great Beutler and Son Rodeo Company’s Nutrena’s Rage for an 85.5 to surge to second in the saddle bronc riding and will get a nice check from rodeo secretary Vickie Shireman after the final performance of the 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo sponsored by the Hilliary Family.
The contestants were treated to a standing room crowd, the biggest in recent history according to veteran Lawton Rangers. And, they were treated to a perfect evening with temperatures dropping into the 80s during the final performance.
Bradshaw came to town with Spencer, Jesse, Ryder and Rusty Wright and it was Bradshaw who won the battle in the end. Jesse Wright ended up riding Foul Motion from Beutler and Sons for an 85 and will get a third-p[lace check to make it a good trip to Lawton for the hottest family on pro rodeo.
“That was a sweet horse, the one you love to draw,” Bradshaw said. “They’ve been winning a lot of money on that horse and you just hope to get one like that. Bennie (Beutler) always brings great horses and we were glad to make it down here.”
There was a change at the top in the bareback riding as Jess Pope rode Beutler and Son’s Bad Influence for a 90 to just edge out the great Kaycee Field who had an 89 on Thursday.
“That was a bucky horse, that is tough to ride and is typical of the Beutler’s put out there,” Pope said. “It was fun and great time to get another good check.”
Pope is trying to make his second straight National Finals Rodeo.
“That should sure help me,” Pope said. “This is the time of the year where you just want any check to help keep the momentum.”
Former world champion Richmond Champion also slipped into the money with an 88 for fourth.
There was no change in the bull riding as there wasn’t a single rider who made the whistle as the bulls from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company dominated, tossing rider after rider high in the air. Included was one of the top riders, Dustin Boquet who was unable to make a ride on Smoke Stack, being tossed high at the end of his short ride.
Several events failed to see a change and that meant that Bryson Sechrist of Apache wound up as the tie-down roping champion after posting an 8.3 on Thursday. Then watched from his home in Weatherford, Texas, as a host of top ropers including fellow Apache roper Hunter Herrin tried to knock him off the top spot. Herrin, who is currently seventh in the world standings, has a great shot to make his 11th trip to the National Finals but he missed his calf in the rain Friday night.
There was no change atop the barrel racing standings as Jessica Routier held on with her 17.01 during the slack Thursday morning. Shalli Lord of Lamar, Colo., slipped into fourth with a 17.20 but that was it on the final night.