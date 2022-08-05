Happy Birthday to me says Dameon Bradford after winning the final Po-Boy of the summer, as he fought off 48 other bowlers for the title on the day before his special day.
There were indeed 49 bowlers competing for the last Po-Boy crown of the summer reported Richard Jacoby who said that he had 51 signed up but had two no shows at game time.
The popularity of this tournament never ceases to amaze tournament director Jacoby who said that there are plans for Po-Boys throughout the fall season and if anyone has suggestions on changes or different formats to try to please contact him or Mark Hill. All ideas are open to discussion.
It doesn’t get much better than it already is and this finale was a shoot out like no other.
Connor Macdonald led the qualifiers after two games with 543 on scratch games of 198 and 255 off a 170 average.
The number two seed was Miss DeAlani Fishbeck with 518 on games of 204 and 278 and sitting in third was Phil Kilmartin with games of 279 and 222 for 501.
Amanda Price rolled 211 and 243 for a fourth place 499 followed by Jimmy Bomboy with 258 and 211 for 481 for fifth.
Kerriya Miller 475, Dameon Bradford 473, Andrew Petering and Mikey York 470 were sixth through ninth.
Azalea Brookshire qualified tenth with 465 followed by Mitch Hill 462, Blaine McKinney 461, Mark Hill 457, Carter Croft 456, Craig Foster 455 and a roll off awarded Marc Cotledge the final spot with 454.
Cotledge tied with Matt Ray and must have really wanted to move on as he rolled four strikes in the 9th-10th frame roll-off. Ray rolled 9 spare in the ninth and then watched Cotledge take the lead.
High scratch game winners for scores rolled during qualifying were Phil Kilmartin 279 and Jimmy Bomboy 258 for game one and game two winners were Connor Macdonald 255 and Amanda Price 243.
The cut to the top eight in the first round of the single elimination match play went as follows.
Cotledge beat Macdonald 265-250, York beat Petering 272-190, McKinney beat Bomboy 208-172 and Mark Hill beat Amanda Price 245-236.
On the other side, Croft beat Kilmartin 268-258, Mitch Hill beat Miller 238-236, Bradford got his first win over Azalea Brookshire, 229-216 and Fishbeck beat Foster, 197-177.
With a turnout this large, those who made it to the top eight got at least their entry back.
The round of eight saw some good match ups as Cotledge advanced over York 269-235 and in the lowest match of this round; Mark Hill took out Blaine McKinney, 204-191.
Mitch Hill beat Carter Croft 229-211 and Bradford got the win over Fishbeck 234-230.
In the semis, Mark Hill found his way to a 279 to get the win over Cotledge at 195 and Bradford moved past Mitch Hill 230-220 to set up for the final game.
Bradford had a 38 pin advantage over Hill and managed to keep his game simple, a strike here and there and keep it clean and before long he had 191/229 on the board.
Hill did what he could but it wasn’t enough and the best he could manage was 226, giving Bradford the win.
Bradford had no idea that he had won until Jacoby explained that his handicap gave him a bigger score and that he had actually won the match by 3 pins.
There are no words to explain his happiness once he realized what was happening. A truly shocked, stunned and very happy bowler.
League news
High scores are getting fewer as the summer season draws to a close. It looks like we will have a week or so without league play so we will be running the league champions report during that time.
We had a couple of leagues ends this week and a few more will be ending next so stay tuned and we will highlight the entire summer league winners list at one time.
Meanwhile, Andrew Petering was the only bowler in the 700’s last week, putting together games of 200, 234 and 278 for 712 in the Summer Guys and Dolls.
Damon Claunch backed up last week’s 299 with a 278 in the same league.
Tyler Price rolled as good as it got in the Roudy Bunch with 691 on games of 218, 235 and 238 and Dale Perry finished out the Summer Entertainers league with the high set of the day of 698 that went 247, 213 and 238.
The senior Socialites No-Tap Summer league ended with Richard Jacoby putting up the last no-tap 300 game of the season.
After starting with a 211, Jacoby rebounded with the no-tap 300 game and tacked on a 251 for good measure and the day’s high series of 762.
And in youth league play, Carter Croft was the high roller with a 680 on games of 236, 225 and 219.
No-Tap Colorama
Kenny Ratke took first place in the weekly senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes with a big 823 with no handicap cushion, shooting scratch games of 256, 290 and 277.
Defending champion Randy Travis dropped to second this week with 811 that included a 274 game and a 267 game.
And rounding out the week’s top three was Marshall Miller with 243, 266 and 256 for 765/792 with handicap.
Sue Avis defended the ladies title for another week, scoring 211, 266 and 231 for 708/792.
Shirley Hanley was a close second with 205, 244 and 230 for a 679/745.
Scratch Singles winners were Kenny Ratke (823) and Marshall Miller (765).
And the Mystery Doubles winners were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Randy Travis/Marianne Hartley, 556
Gm. 1, 2nd – Kenny Ratke/Damon Foster, 520
Gm. 2, 1st – Kenny Ratke/Damon Foster, 546
Gm. 2, 2nd – Sue Avis/Charles Norman, 527
Gm. 3, 1st – Randy Travis/Marianne Hartley, 546
Gm. 3, 2nd – Sue Avis/Charles Norman, 534
All six of the strike pot tickets got hit, but not all were wiped out.
Bowlers who cashed in on strikes were Charles Norman, Roy Olson, Diane Frame and Marvin Cox. Obviously, some bowlers hit on multiple tickets.
The luck left for bowlers attempting the challenge shots as Ken Knoff soon found out when he made a bid for the “21 Jackpot”. Knoff had 17 before the last roll, needing a nearly impossible four count for the desired goal of twenty-one.
Knoff’s effort added eight more to his total for a non-winning score of 25.
Roy Olson rolled a strike for his target number for “Match Play” but was sent home empty handed with a nine count on his next throw.
Diane Frame pulled the “Are you kidding me?” two pill out of the pill jar, another almost impossible mission to accomplish.
Frame got eight instead and we moved on to the Snake Bite shot being attempted by El Louise Miller who also met with misfortune when, instead of her ball rolling towards the head pin for her best chance at leaving a split, Miller’s ball did not make it to the pocket and left the 1-2-7.
With all of this luck bowlers were having Waldo did not stand a chance at getting hit as Diane Frame’s try left the five pin. Remember the goal is to leave only the head pin.
All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate in this weekly no-tap event that starts at 1pm on Friday’s at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament news
Find a partner and team up for the Sixth Annual Mixed Game Doubles tournament to be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at Thunderbird Lanes.
Squad times are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The entry fee per team is $74 per team/$37 per bowler.
The tournament will guarantee $500 to first place based on 35 teams entered.
This is the tournament where you are challenged with six different formats over the course of six games.
Game one is regular ten-pin scoring, Game two is “Head-Pin” a.k.a., one ball, Game three is Baker, alternating frames, Game four is Best Ball, Game five is Scotch, alternating actual balls thrown to complete a game and finishing up with the 9-pin no tap format for Game six.
Handicap varies from one format to the next.
Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes or by contacting Carl Christman, Tournament Director. All proceeds from this event will go to the Knights of Columbus for their distribution to needy causes and organizations throughout our community.