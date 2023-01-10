Big Pasture boys were the overwhelming top seed for next week’s Comanche County basketball tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The Rangers had the best record in the field at 13-2 with both losses to Class A ranked Carnegie being the only blemishes for Derrick Quickle’s club.
The girls rankings were especially close but in the end Walters got the nod with its 8-3 mark. Walters lost to a taller Hobart team Saturday in the Slick Hills Invitational at Apache, however, but the Blue Devils played tough defense even when shots wouldn’t stop.
The tournament will have two fill-in teams after Frederick decided “late in the scheduling process” to notify official that the Bombers were exiting to compete in the Shortgrass Tournament in Altus.
The Elgin JV girls will fill that bracket and a Cache JV boys team will fill in on that bracket.
The tournament format remains the same with girls playing Monday and Thursday and the boys Tuesday at Friday. There will six games Saturday.
The girls seedings are: 1, Walters; 2, Sterling; 3, Chattanooga; 4, Geronimo, 5, Big Pasture; 6, Fletcher; 7, Elgin JV; and 8, Indiahoma.
Boys seedings are: 1, Big Pasture; 2, Sterling; 3, Walters; 4, Indiahoma; 5, Geronimo; 6, Chattanooga; 7, Indiahoma; 8, Cache JV.
With numerous new head coaches around the table, each took a short time to talk about their clubs and the responses ranged from “we’re pretty good” from BP Coach Hunter Quickle to one coach whose comments started with “we aren’t very good.”
The top three girls teams all seem to have the power to claim the title. Chatty was runner-up in the Jeff Hart Memorial Tournament Saturday at the Coliseum without one of its regulars, Randi Bass, in the lineup as players are limited in the number of events in which they compete.
Walters girls played solid defense while finishing as runners-up in the Slick Hills Invitational in Apache but were unable to make shots late in the game.
Sterling Coach Jennifer Garner talked about shooting as well, saying “we have some good shooters but at times we’ve struggled to hit them.” She has veteran Emma Nunley as her leader with the senior making her final bid to win the County title.
Sterling boys coach Trent Parrish had his team in the finals of the Black Diamond Classic in Rush Springs and while the Tigers played well, they lost a 52-50 overtime thriller to Empire.