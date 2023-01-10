Chatty girls basketball

Chattanooga’s Rayleigh Garrett tries to find a teammate to pass the ball to while laying on her back during action Saturday in the Jeff Hart Memorial Tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum. Chatty girls will be the No. 3 seed in the girls bracket next week for the Comanche County Tournament.

 Photo courtesy Steve Miller

Big Pasture boys were the overwhelming top seed for next week’s Comanche County basketball tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum.

The Rangers had the best record in the field at 13-2 with both losses to Class A ranked Carnegie being the only blemishes for Derrick Quickle’s club.

Tags

Recommended for you