EDMOND — After all its other high school all-star games had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma Coaches Association will still hold its boys basketball games at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond this Saturday. And three local hoopers will partake.
In the large-school game, which tips at 3 p.m., the City of Lawton will have two representatives on the West squad, both of them athletic posts. Lawton High’s Ashawnti Hunter averaged 16.5 points and 8.2 rebounds as a senior for a Wolverine squad that narrowly missed out on a trip to the state tournament.
Meanwhile, MacArthur’s Leontaye McClennon was a steadying presence for the Highlanders, averaging 14 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in leading Mac to a second consecutive state tourney berth.
The small-school game tips off at 4:30 p.m., and Cyril’s Jakobie Kasemeyer will cap off a career that saw him play in three state tournaments, winning a state title as a junior.