Following the Monday night announcement that Guymon would not participate in the Bo Bowman Tournament this week, organizers re-arranged and re-formatted the tournament to accommodate.
Altus will no longer send its junior varsity team, allowing the tournament to keep an even number of teams. Each pool will no have just four teams instead of five. With fewer pool games to be played, all of Friday’s games will be held at one location, at Lawton High. There will only be four games a day at a venue rather than five.
The start times for Thursday’s games at Lawton High are now 30 minutes after previously scheduled. The opening game will take place at 10:30 a.m., with games still bing played approximately 2 hours apart, with the final game of the day, Lawton High and Walters, set to play at 4:30 p.m.
The games on Friday will start at noon instead of 10 a.m. The start time for Saturday’s championship game is now 4 p.m.