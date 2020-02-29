After several years, plus a couple of weeks, Sam Bowman makes the headlines with his first certified career perfect 300 game.
Bowman hit the magic number a couple of week’s back while bowling in the Golden Years senior league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
Starting the day with a 241, Bowman lined up in game two for his 12 in a row perfecto.
Apparently it all went away in game three where the score sheet showed 156, leaving Bowman with 697 for series.
Bowman said that he had rolled a 300 game many years ago but the bowling center was not certified so it was not recognized and no records were kept.
This time the ring has been ordered which is not something that we can say very often these days.
League highlights
Keith Thompson was the area hot-hand last week with an impressive 745 series out of the Suburban league on games of 248, 249 and 248.
Jeff Janssen followed in this league with 721 on games of 248, 214 and 259 and James Biscaino and Brandon Trimpey tied to round out the top three with 718’s.
Biscaino rolled 256, 215 and 247 and Trimpey shot 257, 225 and 236.
After starting with a 280, Brian Taub ended up at 706 and Matt Casey put a 266 in the middle of his set to assist in a 703.
One last Suburban league blurb, congratulations to first year member Nick Elmers-Mosier for a front ten 288 game posted for game two.
Mark Hill rolled 258, 234 and 236 for the high series of 728 in the TNT and Andrew Petering shot 224, 255 and 232 for a 711 that was the Guys and Dolls high for the week.
The His and Hers saw Chad Perry roll 691 and Brant Hill post 694 but Matt Casey was the only bowler to make it over the hump, rolling 236, 245 and 226 for 707.
And Andrea Halstead was in the zone scoring 201, 211 and the women’s high game of the week of 266 in the Early Birds league for a 678 series, which was not her high.
That came the following night in the Tuesday Night Movers where she put games of 210, 236 and 248 together for a 694.
And from the Secretaries Spotlight, Early Birds secretary Gary Sammons reported, “Special kudos are in order for Kendall Casey this week, as she rolled a 187 game that was 73 pins over average and a 458 series that was 116 over.
Youth highlights
Caden Burk was the youth bowler of the week once more, scoring 225, 191 and 223 for the high set of 639 bowled in the TBird Legend league.
Youth high game of the week of 257 came off the hand of Tori Justice who had 206 and 167 before rolling the high score, giving her a 630 for series in the TOBC Oak Trees league.
Mikey York was down for a 237 game in the Legends and Emery Brown rolled a 103 in bumper play in the TBird MiniShots.
Senior Colorama No-Tap
Men’s, hdcp: 1st – Damon Foster, 872. 2nd – Cleo Travis, 805. 3rd – Bob Henderson, 798.
Women’s, hdcp: 1st – Bonnie Ledford, 841. 2nd – Diane Frame, 718.
(Optional) Scratch: 1st – Robert Copeland, 743. 2nd – Marshall Miller, 713.
Mystery Doubles: Game 1: 1st – Bonnie Ledford/Randy Travis, 574. 2nd – Cleo Travis/Damon Foster, 562.
Game 2: 1st – Bonnie Ledford/Randy Travis, 583. 2nd – Cleo Travis/Damon Foster, 566.
Game 3: 1st – Cleo Travis/Damon Foster, 549. 2nd – James Williams/Diane Frame, 511
Strike Pot winners: Elaine Henderson, Damon Foster, Andy Powell.
Special Challenge Shot Results: “21 Jackpot”: Gary Webster rolled a stair-step 7-8-9, busting with 24 total looking for 21 for pin count.
“Match Play”: Carl Tucker had a rough day on the lanes but started out with a strike for his first shot of Match Play. It just was not his day as his second roll looked like another strike but left the 10-pin stand-ing, ending his run.
All bowlers age 50 and above are invited to join the fun every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament Board
The 15th Annual Women’s City Championship tournament will be held March 7 and 8.
The event includes team, doubles and singles and an optional all events. Entries are available at all area bowling centers.
Thunderbird Lanes will be the host bowling center for this year’s event.
The Luck O’ the Irish, Mixed Scotch Doubles will be held March 22 at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry fee is $70 per team.
This event will fill fast as it is strictly limited to the first 32 paid entries.
Welcome new bowlers
Bowling is a sport that has seen it’s ups and downs, mostly downs as far as league play goes in recent years, but every once in a while a surge of new names come across my desk which is always great to see new people enjoying league bowling.
This week we added three new names to bowling’s weekly honor roll and we would like to welcome them to our bowling community with some special recognition for their achievements during league play last week.
Bowling in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, Brandon Bowers rolled a 235 his first game of the night last Thursday and Matthew Munoz rolled a high game of 239, the last game of the night.
And, as a member of the Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes, Darrlye Johnson Jr. makes his debut with a 246 posted his third game last week, bowled off a 161 average based on 15 games.