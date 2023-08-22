HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Kellan Hill;752
Matt Ray;717
*Robert Copeland;678
Mitch Hill;653
Andrew Petering;651
*Mike Peckinpaugh;616
*Steve Seymour;601
Men’s Game
*Robert Copeland;279
Mitch Hill;275
Kellan Hill;269
Matt Ray;256
Andrew Petering;236
Tyler Price;235
*Ronnie King;225
*Steve Seymour;224
*George Jones;224
*Mike Peckinpaugh;218
*James Ray;218
Women’s Series
Carla Dewberry;524
*Donna Madden;515
Amanda Price;515
Women’s Game
Carla Dewberry;245
Amanda Price;225
*Donna Madden;209
No-Tap Series
*Rick Olson;804
*Sam Bowman;798
*Barry Morris;768
*Marshall Miller;760
*Malden Smith;749
*Eugene Augustine III;739
*Lil Johnson;737
*Randy Travis;696
*John Fortner;695
*Shirley Hanley;678
*Peggy Towne;620
No-Tap Game
*Sam Bowman;300
*Barry Morris;300
*Rick Olson;298
*Malden Smith;278
*Ken Knoff;268
*Lil Johnson;267
*Randy Travis;265
*Marshall Miller;262
*Eugene Augustine III;262
*Peggy Towne;261
*John Fortner;254
*Michael Sneed;246
*Shirley Hanley;245
