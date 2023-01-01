Happy 2023 bowlers and enthusiasts and here’s to a year filled with strikes, spares and good times on the lanes.
The last week of 2022 was slowed by the holiday break and by old man winter that blew in a bitter cold front that put the Suburban league out of commission. However, the TNT league was booming (ha-ha) with a packed house last Thursday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
As a matter of fact, the majority of this week’s highlights came from the TNT session where James Ray led with games of 247, 236 and 257 for a 740.
Mark Hill was a close second with a 731 that went 269, 225 and 237, followed by Chad Perry who rolled 255, 235 and 237 for a 727.
The high game of the week came out of the senior Entertainers where Bill Cox sandwiched a 278 between games of 234 and 180 for a 692.
Senior league high series honors though went to Kenny Ratke for a 697 out of the Goodtimes where he had games of 244, 195 and 258.
Andrea Halstead rolled the ladies high series of 645 in the Guys and Dolls on games of 247, 186 and 212 and Sue Avis put up a big 255 for her first game in the Entertainers for the gal’s high game of the week.
Tony Faustner took first place in the senior no-tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday afternoon after posting 284, 244 and 220 for an 835 total with handicap.
Troy Hardin rolled the day’s only no-tap 300 game that allowed for his second place score of 832. Hardin, who has zero for handicap, had added games of 258 and 274 to make up the series.
And coming in third place with a no-tap 298 game was Barry Morris who tallied out at 772 with hand-icap.
Margit Augustine won in the women’s division with 826 that included games of 242, 218 and 231, followed by Diane Frame who shot an 809 on games of 224, 207 and 237.
Scratch singles winners were Hardin, 832, Faustner, 781, Zari Conway, 740 and Johnnie Scheid, 722, and Malden Smith was the only bowler to cash in on a Strike pot ticket.
Winners in the Mystery Doubles contest were as follows: Gm. 1, 1st – Margit Augustine/Troy Hardin, 545; Gm. 1, 2nd – Gary Webster/James Halstead, 525; Gm. 2, 1st – Tony Faustner/Barry Morris, 615; Gm. 2, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Charles Norman, 567; Gm. 3, 1st – Margit Augustine/Troy Hardin, 550; Gm. 3, 2nd – Cle Cox/Rick Olson, 507
In Special Challenge shots, Don Ginter Jr. had a better idea of how to succeed after missing last week’s ‘21’ Jackpot and rolled a nine count and back to back sixes for twenty-one on the money!
Zari Conway had back to back strikes for her first two shots of “Match Play” but was unable to get one more and Roy Johnson got an eight count but only needed seven for the “Pill Draw”.
And for an added attraction to the Christmas Colorama, the following bowlers lined up to take a shot at Waldo but alas, he got away. Malden Smith, Walter Keithley, Johnnie Scheid, Richard Payette, Michael Sneed, Diane Frame, Troy Hardin and Rick Olson.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.