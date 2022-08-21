*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 12:55 am
Mitch Hill;700
*Phil Kilmartin;654
Tyler Price;652
*Tracy Price;640
Men’s Game
Tyler Price;267
Mitch Hill;253
*Phil Kilmartin;248
Payne Jolly;230
*Tracy Price;226
Women’s Series
Amanda Price;582
*Zari Conway;555
Amy Copeland;520
Women’s Game
*Zari Conway;202
Amy Copeland;202
No Tap Series
*Sam Bowman;755
*Sue Avis;736
*Roy Olson;676
*Cleo Travis;659
*Ken Knoff;645
*Randy Travis;631
No Tap Game
*Roy Olson;267
*Sam Bowman;258
*Sue Avis;256
*Ken Knoff;254
*Damon Foster;248
*Michael Sneed;243
*Randy Travis;243
*Marshall Miller;237
*Cleo Travis;234
*Bill Cox;225
