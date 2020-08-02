(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

^Troy Hardin;752

James Biscaino;733

^Mark Hill;717

Jeff McCoy;717

Kellan Hill;698

^Steve Neher;683

^Bob Carter;674

Alan Cardenaz;671

Mason Sterkel;667

Demetrius Wilcox;658

^Keith Thompson;654

^Michael Sneed;652

^Mike Peckinpaugh;643

^Johnnie Scheid;639

^Robert Copeland;635

Joe Hicks;634

^Jeff Janssen;633

^Rick Olson;626

^Duane Hurwitz;626

^Dale Perry;626

^Gary Webster;620

^Gabby Galloway;620

^Randy Standridge;614

^Rick Chapman;604

Men’s Game

^Mike Peckinpaugh;289

James Biscaino;279

^Mark Hill;279

^Troy Hardin;278

Kellan Hill;277

Brandon Bowers;277

Andrew McCann;276

Alan Cardenaz;269

Mason Sterkel;269

^Duncan McDonald;269

James Bomboy Jr;264

Joe Hicks;258

^Bob Carter;257

^Robert Copeland;256

^Michael Sneed;254

Jeff McCoy;249

Demetrius Wilcox;247

Michael Pierson;247

Nathan Baggett;246

^Steve Neher;239

^Keith Thompson;239

^Richard Jacoby;239

^Gary Webster;237

Ray Johnson;237

^Johnnie Scheid;236

^Rick Olson;227

^Jeff Janssen;225

^Gabby Galloway;225

^Troy Campain;224

^Randy Standridge;222

^Rick Chapman;222

^James Ray;222

^Duane Hurwitz;216

Women’s Series

Andrea Halstead;684

^Renee’ Johnson;584

^Dena Hicks;564

^Shirley Hanley;549

^Diane Frame;548

Nicki Rejda;531

^Dee Gustafson;516

^Kathy Zerbe;515

^Kathi Keithley;509

Women’s Game

Andrea Halstead;236

^Kathy Zerbe;229

^Dena Hicks;215

^Shirley Hanley;212

^Diane Frame;205

^Dee Gustafson;202

No-Tap Series

^Sam Bowman;788

^Bob Carter;769

Mikey York (Y);747

^Carl Christman;737

Brant Hill;734

^Gene Augustine;732

^Rick Olson;728

^Damon Foster;713

^Gary Webster;706

^Gary Sammons;705

^Bob Swearingen;702

Steve Croft;700

^Don Ginter Jr;699

^Randy Travis;694

^JP Nauman;692

^Cleo Travis;683

^Diane Frame;680

^Shirley Hanley;677

^Billy Carrion;673

^Michael Sneed;671

Carter Croft (Y);670

^Bill Cox;666

^James Williams;661

^Howard Thompson;652

^Marianne Hartley;621

^Kathi Keithley;620

^Dorothy Bloomer;618

^Sue Avis;613

No-Tap Games

^Sam Bowman;300

^Carl Christman;287

^Gene Augustine;280

^Cleo Travis;279

^Diane Frame;279

^Bob Carter;278

^Shirley Hanley;278

^Ernie McAllister;275

Brant Hill;268

^Gary Sammons;267

^Bob Swearingen;266

^Michael Sneed;265

Mikey York (Y);264

^Randy Travis;264

Carter Croft (Y);264

^Bill Cox;263

^Don Ginter Jr;262

^Damon Foster;256

^Jerry Hill;256

Ryan Thomas;253

^Rick Olson;251

^Gary Webster;244

^JP Nauman;244

^Billy Carrion;242

Reaunna Robinson (Y);241

^Paul Zerbe;241

^Howard Thompson;233

^Marianne Hartley;233

^Charline Paslay;232

^Kathi Keithley;230

