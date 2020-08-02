(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
^Troy Hardin;752
James Biscaino;733
^Mark Hill;717
Jeff McCoy;717
Kellan Hill;698
^Steve Neher;683
^Bob Carter;674
Alan Cardenaz;671
Mason Sterkel;667
Demetrius Wilcox;658
^Keith Thompson;654
^Michael Sneed;652
^Mike Peckinpaugh;643
^Johnnie Scheid;639
^Robert Copeland;635
Joe Hicks;634
^Jeff Janssen;633
^Rick Olson;626
^Duane Hurwitz;626
^Dale Perry;626
^Gary Webster;620
^Gabby Galloway;620
^Randy Standridge;614
^Rick Chapman;604
Men’s Game
^Mike Peckinpaugh;289
James Biscaino;279
^Mark Hill;279
^Troy Hardin;278
Kellan Hill;277
Brandon Bowers;277
Andrew McCann;276
Alan Cardenaz;269
Mason Sterkel;269
^Duncan McDonald;269
James Bomboy Jr;264
Joe Hicks;258
^Bob Carter;257
^Robert Copeland;256
^Michael Sneed;254
Jeff McCoy;249
Demetrius Wilcox;247
Michael Pierson;247
Nathan Baggett;246
^Steve Neher;239
^Keith Thompson;239
^Richard Jacoby;239
^Gary Webster;237
Ray Johnson;237
^Johnnie Scheid;236
^Rick Olson;227
^Jeff Janssen;225
^Gabby Galloway;225
^Troy Campain;224
^Randy Standridge;222
^Rick Chapman;222
^James Ray;222
^Duane Hurwitz;216
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;684
^Renee’ Johnson;584
^Dena Hicks;564
^Shirley Hanley;549
^Diane Frame;548
Nicki Rejda;531
^Dee Gustafson;516
^Kathy Zerbe;515
^Kathi Keithley;509
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;236
^Kathy Zerbe;229
^Dena Hicks;215
^Shirley Hanley;212
^Diane Frame;205
^Dee Gustafson;202
No-Tap Series
^Sam Bowman;788
^Bob Carter;769
Mikey York (Y);747
^Carl Christman;737
Brant Hill;734
^Gene Augustine;732
^Rick Olson;728
^Damon Foster;713
^Gary Webster;706
^Gary Sammons;705
^Bob Swearingen;702
Steve Croft;700
^Don Ginter Jr;699
^Randy Travis;694
^JP Nauman;692
^Cleo Travis;683
^Diane Frame;680
^Shirley Hanley;677
^Billy Carrion;673
^Michael Sneed;671
Carter Croft (Y);670
^Bill Cox;666
^James Williams;661
^Howard Thompson;652
^Marianne Hartley;621
^Kathi Keithley;620
^Dorothy Bloomer;618
^Sue Avis;613
No-Tap Games
^Sam Bowman;300
^Carl Christman;287
^Gene Augustine;280
^Cleo Travis;279
^Diane Frame;279
^Bob Carter;278
^Shirley Hanley;278
^Ernie McAllister;275
Brant Hill;268
^Gary Sammons;267
^Bob Swearingen;266
^Michael Sneed;265
Mikey York (Y);264
^Randy Travis;264
Carter Croft (Y);264
^Bill Cox;263
^Don Ginter Jr;262
^Damon Foster;256
^Jerry Hill;256
Ryan Thomas;253
^Rick Olson;251
^Gary Webster;244
^JP Nauman;244
^Billy Carrion;242
Reaunna Robinson (Y);241
^Paul Zerbe;241
^Howard Thompson;233
^Marianne Hartley;233
^Charline Paslay;232
^Kathi Keithley;230