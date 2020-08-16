(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

^Mark Hill;783

^Keith Thompson;704

^Johnnie Scheid;693

Kellan Hill;685

Brandon Trimpey;682

Andrew McCann;675

^Steve Neher;653

Ben Laird;652

^Troy Hardin;619

^Jeff Janssen;611

^Richard Jacoby;603

Men’s Game

^Mark Hill;289

Kellan Hill;289

^Johnnie Scheid;279

^Keith Thompson;279

Andrew McCann;276

Brandon Trimpey;276

Ray Johnson;275

James Bomboy Jr;267

^Richard Jacoby;258

Johnathon McCoy;257

Michael Pierson;257

Marc Cotledge;256

^Gary Webster;256

^Troy Hardin;248

Mason Sterkel;243

^Jeff Janssen;242

James Biscaino;239

Matt Ray;236

Kelby Fowler;235

^Tony Faustner;233

^Steve Neher;231

^Steve Lindsay;220

Joe Hicks;216

Women’s Series

^Dena Hicks;591

Women’s Game

Britney Brown;239

Andrea Halstead;234

^Dena Hicks;207

No-Tap Series

^Bob Carter;834

^Steve Lindsay;798

Brant Hill;792

^Bill Cox;786

^Damon Foster;770

^Ernie McAllister;753

^Paul Zerbe;752

^Gary Webster;743

^JP Nauman;740

^Shirley Hanley;739

^Howard Thompson;738

^Sam Bowman;734

^Dee Gustafson;733

Steve Croft;728

^Kathy Zerbe;725

^Robert Copeland;720

^Tom Rine;705

^Duane Hurwitz;704

^Don Ginter Jr;697

^Walter Keithley;697

^Michael Sneed;679

^Hazel Gary;673

^Cleo Travis;665

^Barbara Ellis;662

^Randy Travis;659

^Diane Frame;655

^James Williams;652

^Sue Avis;610

^Sandra Minnick;608

No-Tap Games

^Bob Carter;300

^Carl Christman;300

Steve Croft;300

^Bill Cox;298

^JP Nauman;297

^Ernie McAllister;280

^Sam Bowman;278

^Paul Zerbe;278

^Steve Lindsay;277

Brant Hill;276

^Gary Webster;276

^Damon Foster;272

^Charles Norman;268

^Howard Thompson;265

^Robert Copeland;263

^Don Ginter Jr;262

^Dee Gustafson;260

^Kathy Zerbe;258

Carter Croft (Y);257

^Shirley Hanley;256

^Duane Hurwitz;256

^Randy Travis;256

^Billy Carrion;255

^Walter Keithley;255

^Michael Sneed;254

^Tom Rine;252

^Diane Frame;248

^Sandra Minnick;246

^Barbara Ellis;243

^Hazel Gary;243

^Gary Sammons;241

^Cleo Travis;241

^James Williams;240

^Marianne Hartley;227

