(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
^Mark Hill;783
^Keith Thompson;704
^Johnnie Scheid;693
Kellan Hill;685
Brandon Trimpey;682
Andrew McCann;675
^Steve Neher;653
Ben Laird;652
^Troy Hardin;619
^Jeff Janssen;611
^Richard Jacoby;603
Men’s Game
^Mark Hill;289
Kellan Hill;289
^Johnnie Scheid;279
^Keith Thompson;279
Andrew McCann;276
Brandon Trimpey;276
Ray Johnson;275
James Bomboy Jr;267
^Richard Jacoby;258
Johnathon McCoy;257
Michael Pierson;257
Marc Cotledge;256
^Gary Webster;256
^Troy Hardin;248
Mason Sterkel;243
^Jeff Janssen;242
James Biscaino;239
Matt Ray;236
Kelby Fowler;235
^Tony Faustner;233
^Steve Neher;231
^Steve Lindsay;220
Joe Hicks;216
Women’s Series
^Dena Hicks;591
Women’s Game
Britney Brown;239
Andrea Halstead;234
^Dena Hicks;207
No-Tap Series
^Bob Carter;834
^Steve Lindsay;798
Brant Hill;792
^Bill Cox;786
^Damon Foster;770
^Ernie McAllister;753
^Paul Zerbe;752
^Gary Webster;743
^JP Nauman;740
^Shirley Hanley;739
^Howard Thompson;738
^Sam Bowman;734
^Dee Gustafson;733
Steve Croft;728
^Kathy Zerbe;725
^Robert Copeland;720
^Tom Rine;705
^Duane Hurwitz;704
^Don Ginter Jr;697
^Walter Keithley;697
^Michael Sneed;679
^Hazel Gary;673
^Cleo Travis;665
^Barbara Ellis;662
^Randy Travis;659
^Diane Frame;655
^James Williams;652
^Sue Avis;610
^Sandra Minnick;608
No-Tap Games
^Bob Carter;300
^Carl Christman;300
Steve Croft;300
^Bill Cox;298
^JP Nauman;297
^Ernie McAllister;280
^Sam Bowman;278
^Paul Zerbe;278
^Steve Lindsay;277
Brant Hill;276
^Gary Webster;276
^Damon Foster;272
^Charles Norman;268
^Howard Thompson;265
^Robert Copeland;263
^Don Ginter Jr;262
^Dee Gustafson;260
^Kathy Zerbe;258
Carter Croft (Y);257
^Shirley Hanley;256
^Duane Hurwitz;256
^Randy Travis;256
^Billy Carrion;255
^Walter Keithley;255
^Michael Sneed;254
^Tom Rine;252
^Diane Frame;248
^Sandra Minnick;246
^Barbara Ellis;243
^Hazel Gary;243
^Gary Sammons;241
^Cleo Travis;241
^James Williams;240
^Marianne Hartley;227