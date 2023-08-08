HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
*Duane Hurwitz;663
*Bill Cox;643
*Richard Jacoby;616
Men’s Game
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;278
Andrew Petering;269
*Duane Hurwitz;267
*Rob Scoggins;258
*Steve Seymour;258
*Ryan Thomas;257
Leshikar, Zachary;256
Connor Macdonald;254
*Marshall Miller;247
*Ronnie King;246
Matt Ray;246
Kellan Hill;245
*Sam Bowman;243
*Bill Cox;242
DJ Pyfer;241
*Richard Jacoby;234
*Phil Kilmartin;229
*Carl Mitchell;224
*Robert Hatfield;221
*Gary Webster;217
Women’s Series
*Teri Jester;596
*Diane Frame;573
*Shirley Hanley;537
*Peggy Towne;537
*Dee Gustafson;521
*Renee’ Johnson;502
Women’s Game
*Teri Jester;236
*Shirley Hanley;231
Amanda Price;218
Andrea Halstead;213
*Diane Frame;203
Youth Series
Jake Croft;611
Raiden Jenkins;574
*Davyn Jenkins;459
*DJ Scott;357
*Dexter Jackson;349
Youth Game
Jake Croft;217
Raiden Jenkins;208
*Davyn Jenkins;166
Michael Riley;153
*Dexter Jackson;138
*DJ Scott;129
*Riley Morris;129
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.