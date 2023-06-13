HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
*Jerry Biscaino;693
Matt Ray;673
Craig Foster;660
*Rick Olson;651
*Mike Peckinpaugh;635
*Richard Jacoby;620
Men’s Game
*Jerry Biscaino;299
Matt Ray;247
Payne Jolly;244
*Dale Perry;238
Kellan Hill;237
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;236
*Rick Olson;234
*Paul Zerbe;226
*Mike Peckinpaugh;225
*Bill Cox;220
Women’s Series
*Teri Jester;598
*Renee’ Johnson;528
*Shirley Hanley;525
*Dee Gustafson;511
Women’s Game
*Teri Jester;206
No Tap – Series
*Phil Kilmartin;896
*Barry Morris;842
*Steve Mans;791
*Sam Bowman;780
*Bill Cox;761
*Ernie McAllister;751
*David Yett;731
*John Roberts;724
*Duane Hurwitz;714
*Tom Rine;695
*John Fortner;695
*Teri Jester;688
*Gene Augustine;686
*Malden Smith;675
*Roy Johnson;674
*Randy Standridge;674
*Eugene Augustine III;670
*Mike Peckinpaugh;665
*Hazel Gary;665
*Lil Johnson;664
*Cle Cox;660
*Billy Carrion;655
*Carl Mitchell;654
Jeremy Mitchell;652
*Shirley Hanley;651
*Lelani Wiggins;604
*Dee Gustafson;602
No Tap Game
*Sam Bowman;300
*Phil Kilmartin;300
*Barry Morris;297
*Tom Rine;287
*Steve Mans;280
*Bill Cox;278
*Ernie McAllister;277
*Mike Peckinpaugh;277
*David Yett;266
*Roy Johnson;265
*Lil Johnson;264
*Randy Standridge;263
*Duane Hurwitz;256
*Carl Mitchell;254
*Gene Augustine;253
*Malden Smith;253
*Eugene Augustine III;253
*Cle Cox;253
*John Roberts;252
Robert Meredith;252
*Shirley Hanley;250
*George Jones;250
Mark Ramos;250
*John Fortner;249
Jeremy Mitchell;249
*Hazel Gary;244
*Leon Webb;243
Toby Franco;241
Danny Gonzalez;241
*Myrna Romero;239
*Craig Foster;235
*Teri Jester;231
*Leilani Wiggins;231
Tory Sammons;231
