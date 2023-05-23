HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 1:41 am
HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Brandon Tipton;769
Ray Johnson;722
*Paul Zerbe;709
Matt Casey;705
*Mark Fitzpatrick;699
*David Gass;697
*Phil Kilmartin;697
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;694
James Bomboy Sr;692
*Troy Hardin;684
Josh Schoonover;681
*Tracy Price;670
*Joe Hicks;656
*Richard Jacoby;655
*Dale Perry;652
Tim Lundquist;651
*Russell Nauman;650
*Rick Olson;649
*Jeff Janssen;642
*Clarence Weber;639
*John Fortner;632
*Johnnie Scheid;630
*Kenny Ratke;619
*Chris Reser;607
*Richard Brown;600
Men’s Game
Ray Johnson;269
*Paul Zerbe;268
Matt Casey;268
Brandon Tipton;267
Ryan Reiter;263
*Rick Olson;261
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;259
James Bomboy Sr;259
*John Fortner;256
Josh Schoonover;254
*Russell Nauman;254
*David Gass;248
*Phil Kilmartin;248
*Mark Fitzpatrick;246
*Tracy Price;246
*Joe Hicks;246
*Jeff Janssen;244
*Samuel Turner;243
Patrick Mullins;238
Tim Lundquist;236
*Duane Hurwitz;236
*Troy Hardin;234
*Dale Perry;233
*Clarence Weber;233
*Richard Jacoby;226
*Ron Estelle;225
*Ken Rejda;224
*Kenny Ratke;216
*James Biscaino;216
*Bill Cox;215
Women’s Series
*Shirley Hanley;624
Megan Wehmeier;597
Andrea Halstead;596
*Teri Jester;592
*Renee’ Johnson;566
*Lisa Tipton-Gass;536
Misty Jenkins;526
*Peggy Towne;515
*Dee Gustafson;510
*Sabine Ruesga;509
Women’s Game
*Shirley Hanley;227
Megan Wehmeier;213
Andrea Halstead;212
*Teri Jester;212
*Peggy Towne;200
* * *
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.