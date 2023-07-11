HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Michael Gillian;643
Jimmy Bomboy;634
*Rick Olson;631
Connor Macdonald;609
*Paul Zerbe;602
*JP Nauman;601
Men’s Game
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;248
Michael Gillian;246
Connor Macdonald;246
*Dale Perry;244
*Rick Olson;236
*Kenny Ratke;236
*John Fortner;235
*Paul Zerbe;232
*Duane Hurwitz;215
Women’s Series
*Teri Jester;561
Tanya Biscaino;560
*Dee Gustafson;538
*Sandra Minnick;538
*Renee’ Johnson;511
*Kathy Zerbe;510
*Peggy Towne;508
Ashley Workman;504
Women’s Game
*Teri Jester;226
Tanya Biscaino;224
*Dee Gustafson;210
Ashley Workman;204
Youth Series
Peyton Smith;659
*Symphony Smith;488
Jake Croft;468
*Kalan Hicks;436
Raiden Jenkins;435
*Dexter Jackson;421
*Davyn Jenkins;337
*DJ Scott;332
Youth Game
Peyton Smith;257
*Symphony Smith;199
Jake Croft;172
*Dexter Jackson;171
*Kalan Hicks;170
Raiden Jenkins;156
*DJ Scott;126
*Kennedi Hicks;126
*Davyn Jenkins;117
No Tap – Series
*Barry Morris;781
*Malden Smith;780
*Teri Jester;772
*Ernie McAllister;731
*Sue Avis;716
*Peggy Towne;714
*Bill Cox;710
*Shirley Hanley;697
*Lil Johnson;686
*Gary Webster;678
*Sam Bowman;677
*Tom Rine;671
*Ken Knoff;669
*Randy Standridge;661
No Tap Game
*Barry Morris;300
*Peggy Towne;298
*Malden Smith;290
*Sue Avis;278
*Teri Jester;277
*Tom Rine;277
*Ernie McAllister;276
*Lil Johnson;276
*Sam Bowman;276
*Gary Webster;265
*Bill Cox;261
*Shirley Hanley;256
*Randy Travis;256
*Randy Standridge;246
*Billy Carrion;244
*Gene Augustine Jr;243
