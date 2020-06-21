HONOR ROLL

(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

^Gary Hance;764

Kellan Hill;725

^Bob Carter;715

^Mark Hill;712

^Paul Zerbe;700

^Bill Cox;699

^Richard Jacoby;677

Robert Briggs;676

^Randy Standridge;676

James Biscaino;670

^Ernie McAllister;670

Nathan Baggett;668

^Rick Olson;667

^Troy Hardin;666

Andrew McCann;657

^Johnnie Scheid;657

^Robert Copeland;656

Noah Ellis;654

^Jeff Janssen;639

^Keith Thompson;638

^Jimmy Prater;634

^Ronnie Jones;630

^Carl Tucker;628

^David Yett;626

^Ronnie King;622

^Steve Lindsay;621

^Steve Neher;621

^Dale Perry;613

^Bill Kaplan;610

^Gabby Galloway;608

^Duane Hurwitz;607

Men’s Game

^Mark Hill;289

^Gary Hance;279

Robert Briggs;268

Chris Yett;268

Mason Sterkel;267

^Duane Hurwitz;265

^Jeff Janssen;265

Ben Laird;265

^Richard Jacoby;258

^Rick Olson;258

^Johnnie Scheid;258

^Randy Standridge;258

^Carl Tucker;257

Kellan Hill;256

^Duncan McDonald;255

^Jimmy Prater;255

^Bill Cox;253

^Paul Zerbe;252

^Landas Spencer;251

^Bill Kaplan;248

^Ernie McAllister;248

Blaine McKinney;247

^Bob Carter;246

^Dale Perry;246

^Dennis Wilkerson;245

^Rick Chapman;244

James Biscaino;243

Nathan Baggett;240

LJ Dye;239

Andrew McCann;239

Nathan Atwood;238

James Bomboy Jr;237

Damon Claunch;237

^Robert Copeland;237

^Troy Hardin;237

Steve Seymour;237

^Mike Peckinpaugh;236

Rob Vitense;236

^Sam Bowman;234

^Keith Thompson;234

^Billy Carrion;233

^Ronnie King;232

^Steve Neher;231

^Steve Lindsay;229

^David Yett;228

^Darrel Conrad;226

^Sam Cosino;226

^Howard Thompson;225

^Don Ginter Jr;223

^Gabby Galloway;222

^Michael Yarbrough;221

^James Buxton;220

^Ronnie Jones;220

^David Sherwood;219

^Michael Sneed;217

Women’s Series

Andrea Halstead;655

^Shirley Hanley;608

^Sue Avis;576

Nicki Rejda;560

^Diane Frame;547

^Carolyn Buxton;545

^Kathy Zerbe;529

^Sandra Minnick;513

^Hazel Gary;509

^Dena Hicks;508

Women’s Game

Andrea Halstead;229

^Shirley Hanley;215

^Sue Avis;211

^Diane Frame;210

^Dena Hicks;205

Nicki Rejda;205

^Kathy Zerbe;200

No-Tap Series

^Robert Copeland;818

^JP Nauman;768

^Sam Bowman;728

^Luther Gary;717

^Randy Travis;714

^Diane Frame;711

^Walter Keithley;701

^Billy Carrion;691

^Don Ginter Jr;691

^Howard Thompson;675

Janice Croft;673

^Gary Webster;665

^Gary Sammons;660

^Mike McLester;659

^David Yett;651

^Cleo Travis;649

^Charles Norman;633

^Jerry Hill;629

^Hazel Gary;624

^James Williams;620

^Charline Paslay;619

^Sue Avis;617

No-Tap Games

^Robert Copeland;300

^JP Nauman;300

^Luther Gary;290

Ryan Thomas;277

Steve Croft;276

^Mike McLester;275

^Don Ginter Jr;269

^Diane Frame;266

^Billy Carrion;265

Brant Hill;265

^Hazel Gary;264

^Gary Webster;263

^Damon Foster;261

^Walter Keithley;261

^Kathi Keithley;259

^Sam Bowman;254

^Randy Travis;253

^Carl Christman;245

^Charles Norman;243

^Sue Avis;242

^Jerry Hill;242

^Howard Thompson;240

Janice Croft;232

^Charline Paslay;228

^Liz Patterson;225

