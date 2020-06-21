HONOR ROLL
(^Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
^Gary Hance;764
Kellan Hill;725
^Bob Carter;715
^Mark Hill;712
^Paul Zerbe;700
^Bill Cox;699
^Richard Jacoby;677
Robert Briggs;676
^Randy Standridge;676
James Biscaino;670
^Ernie McAllister;670
Nathan Baggett;668
^Rick Olson;667
^Troy Hardin;666
Andrew McCann;657
^Johnnie Scheid;657
^Robert Copeland;656
Noah Ellis;654
^Jeff Janssen;639
^Keith Thompson;638
^Jimmy Prater;634
^Ronnie Jones;630
^Carl Tucker;628
^David Yett;626
^Ronnie King;622
^Steve Lindsay;621
^Steve Neher;621
^Dale Perry;613
^Bill Kaplan;610
^Gabby Galloway;608
^Duane Hurwitz;607
Men’s Game
^Mark Hill;289
^Gary Hance;279
Robert Briggs;268
Chris Yett;268
Mason Sterkel;267
^Duane Hurwitz;265
^Jeff Janssen;265
Ben Laird;265
^Richard Jacoby;258
^Rick Olson;258
^Johnnie Scheid;258
^Randy Standridge;258
^Carl Tucker;257
Kellan Hill;256
^Duncan McDonald;255
^Jimmy Prater;255
^Bill Cox;253
^Paul Zerbe;252
^Landas Spencer;251
^Bill Kaplan;248
^Ernie McAllister;248
Blaine McKinney;247
^Bob Carter;246
^Dale Perry;246
^Dennis Wilkerson;245
^Rick Chapman;244
James Biscaino;243
Nathan Baggett;240
LJ Dye;239
Andrew McCann;239
Nathan Atwood;238
James Bomboy Jr;237
Damon Claunch;237
^Robert Copeland;237
^Troy Hardin;237
Steve Seymour;237
^Mike Peckinpaugh;236
Rob Vitense;236
^Sam Bowman;234
^Keith Thompson;234
^Billy Carrion;233
^Ronnie King;232
^Steve Neher;231
^Steve Lindsay;229
^David Yett;228
^Darrel Conrad;226
^Sam Cosino;226
^Howard Thompson;225
^Don Ginter Jr;223
^Gabby Galloway;222
^Michael Yarbrough;221
^James Buxton;220
^Ronnie Jones;220
^David Sherwood;219
^Michael Sneed;217
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;655
^Shirley Hanley;608
^Sue Avis;576
Nicki Rejda;560
^Diane Frame;547
^Carolyn Buxton;545
^Kathy Zerbe;529
^Sandra Minnick;513
^Hazel Gary;509
^Dena Hicks;508
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;229
^Shirley Hanley;215
^Sue Avis;211
^Diane Frame;210
^Dena Hicks;205
Nicki Rejda;205
^Kathy Zerbe;200
No-Tap Series
^Robert Copeland;818
^JP Nauman;768
^Sam Bowman;728
^Luther Gary;717
^Randy Travis;714
^Diane Frame;711
^Walter Keithley;701
^Billy Carrion;691
^Don Ginter Jr;691
^Howard Thompson;675
Janice Croft;673
^Gary Webster;665
^Gary Sammons;660
^Mike McLester;659
^David Yett;651
^Cleo Travis;649
^Charles Norman;633
^Jerry Hill;629
^Hazel Gary;624
^James Williams;620
^Charline Paslay;619
^Sue Avis;617
No-Tap Games
^Robert Copeland;300
^JP Nauman;300
^Luther Gary;290
Ryan Thomas;277
Steve Croft;276
^Mike McLester;275
^Don Ginter Jr;269
^Diane Frame;266
^Billy Carrion;265
Brant Hill;265
^Hazel Gary;264
^Gary Webster;263
^Damon Foster;261
^Walter Keithley;261
^Kathi Keithley;259
^Sam Bowman;254
^Randy Travis;253
^Carl Christman;245
^Charles Norman;243
^Sue Avis;242
^Jerry Hill;242
^Howard Thompson;240
Janice Croft;232
^Charline Paslay;228
^Liz Patterson;225