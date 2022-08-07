(ZZZDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Andrew Petering;712
Kellan Hill;698
ZZZDale Perry;698
Tyler Price;691
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;683
ZZZBob Carter;681
Damon Claunch;654
Nathan Baggett;651
ZZZRichard Jacoby;643
Taylor Williams;640
ZZZTracy Price;627
ZZZMark Olson;622
ZZZRonnie King;612
ZZZKen Knoff;602
Men’s Game
ZZZMark Hill;279
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;279
Damon Claunch;278
Andrew Petering;278
Marc Cotledge;269
ZZZPaul Zerbe;264
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;258
Kellan Hill;258
Connor Macdonald;255
Taylor Williams;255
Matt Ray;251
ZZZDale Perry;247
ZZZBob Carter;244
ZZZTracy Price;243
Tyler Price;238
ZZZRonnie King;237
Mitch Hill;236
ZZZRichard Jacoby;236
ZZZKen Knoff;231
ZZZMark Olson;225
Anthony Sneed;225
ZZZBill Kaplan;224
ZZZRandy Standridge;221
ZZZRobert Copeland;220
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;215
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;618
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;607
ZZZSue Avis;574
ZZZZari Conway;552
ZZZSandra Minnick;550
Tanya Biscaino;538
ZZZCarolyn Buxton;533
ZZZDee Gustafson;520
ZZZShirley Hanley;511
Women’s Game
DeAlani Fishbeck;278
Amanda Price;243
Andrea Halstead;233
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;213
ZZZSue Avis;212
Amy Copeland;212
Tanya Biscaino;203
ZZZSandy Olson;203
Youth Series
Carter Croft;680
Payton Smith;492
ZZZJake Croft;458
Billy Smith;431
Aiden Nix;430
ZZZDexter Jackson;391
ZZZSymphony Smith;340
Youth Game
Mikey York;245
Carter Croft;236
Caden Burk;227
ZZZDexter Jackson;179
ZZZJake Croft;178
Payton Smith;166
Aiden Nix;164
ZZZSymphony Smith;125
No Tap Series
ZZZKenny Ratke;823
ZZZMarshall Miller;765
ZZZRichard Jacoby;762
ZZZBill Cox;731
ZZZMarvin Cox;722
ZZZRandy Travis;718
ZZZDee Gustafson;717
ZZZSue Avis;708
ZZZBob Carter;706
ZZZRonnie King;702
ZZZGary Webster;694
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;684
ZZZShirley Hanley;679
ZZZRoy Olson;679
ZZZDan Nicar;677
ZZZRandy Standridge;670
ZZZKen Knoff;669
ZZZJohn Troutman;668
ZZZTeri Jester;666
ZZZDamon Foster;662
ZZZCharles Norman;650
ZZZMichael Sneed;636
ZZZJackye King;631
ZZZMel Tubbs;627
ZZZCleo Travis;616
No Tap Game
ZZZRichard Jacoby;300
ZZZKenny Ratke;290
ZZZDee Gustafson;288
ZZZBob Carter;288
ZZZBill Cox;278
ZZZRandy Standridge;277
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;276
ZZZKen Knoff;276
ZZZRandy Travis;274
ZZZRonnie King;268
ZZZMarshall Miller;266
ZZZSue Avis;266
ZZZDan Nicar;266
ZZZCleo Travis;262
ZZZGary Webster;258
ZZZMarvin Cox;255
ZZZSam Bowman;252
ZZZJohn Troutman;245
ZZZShirley Hanley;244
ZZZRoy Olson;244
ZZZMichael Sneed;242
ZZZMel Tubbs;235
ZZZCharles Norman;234
ZZZTom Rine;233
ZZZJackye King;232
ZZZTeri Jester;231
ZZZDamon Foster;228