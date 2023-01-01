HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
*James Ray;740
*Mark Hill;731
Chad Perry;727
*Kenny Ratke;697
*Bill Cox;692
*Phil Kilmartin;681
Nick Macias;677
Matt Ray;666
*Duane Hurwitz;666
*Ronnie King;665
*Dale Perry;658
*Bruce Flack;644
*Sam Bowman;641
*Tony Faustner;640
*Lance Burroughs;632
*Mark Olson;627
*Richard Jacoby;617
*Robert Copeland;617
*Bob Carter;609
*Paul Zerbe;603
*Robert Hatfield;602
Men’s Game
*Bill Cox;278
*Mark Hill;269
*Dale Perry;268
Nick Macias;263
*Kenny Ratke;258
*James Ray;257
*Ronnie King;257
Matt Ray;256
Jonathan Nix;256
Chad Perry;255
*Phil Kilmartin;247
*Duane Hurwitz;247
*Richard Jacoby;245
*Sam Bowman;244
*Tony Faustner;244
*Robert Hatfield;244
*Bob Carter;237
Connor Macdonald;237
*Tom Rine;237
*Robert Copeland;234
*Mark Olson;233
*Bruce Flack;228
*Barry Morris;222
*Ernie McAllister;221
*Paul Zerbe;217
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;645
*Sue Avis;613
*Teri Jester;586
*Shirley Hanley;570
*Sandra Minnick;565
*Selena Rittenhouse;565
*Lil Johnson;553
*Lydia Seymour;535
*Peggy Towne;515
*Brenda Lathe;514
*Kelly Wright;512
*Renee’ Johnson;511
*Dee Gustafson;500
Women’s Game
*Sue Avis;255
Andrea Halstead;247
*Sandra Minnick;213
*Teri Jester;210
*Selena Rittenhouse;206
*Renee’ Johnson;204
*Shirley Hanley;203
*Lydia Seymour;200
No Tap Series
*Troy Hardin;832
*Tony Faustner;781
*Zari Conway;740
*Johnnie Scheid;722
*Rick Olson;708
*Barry Morris;706
*JP Nauman;704
*Margit Augustine;691
*David Yett ;671
*Kenny Ratke;671
*Diane Frame;668
*Sue Avis;615
*Charles Norman;614
No Tap Game
*Troy Hardin;300
*Barry Morris;298
*Tony Faustner;284
*Johnnie Scheid;278
*Zari Conway;268
*Sam Bowman;263
*Rick Olson;252
*JP Nauman;244
*Margit Augustine;242
*David Yett ;242
*Charles Norman;239
*Diane Frame;237
*Gary Webster;237
*Carl Tucker;235
* * *