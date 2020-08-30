(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Kellan Hill;709
*JP Nauman;698
*Johnnie Scheid;697
*Jeff Janssen;696
Chad Perry;689
James Bomboy Sr;680
Ben Laird;680
*Troy Hardin;679
*Roger Hanley;676
Terry Justus;672
*Tom Rine;669
*Paul Zerbe;668
Joe Hicks;663
*Darrel Conrad;659
*Steve Lindsay;657
James Biscaino;656
*Robert Copeland;654
Michael Gillian;653
*Rick Olson;653
*Richard Jacoby;652
*Steve Neher;649
*Dale Perry;639
*Keith Thompson;635
*Duncan McDonald;633
*Steven Saathoff;630
*Gary Tubbs Jr.;627
*Rick Carlson;626
*James Vaughn;625
*Bob Carter;619
*Bill Cox;616
*Michael Sneed;611
*Tony Faustner;607
*Gabby Galloway;604
Men’s Game
*Tom Rine;299
Terry Justus;287
Ben Laird;279
*Paul Zerbe;279
Kellan Hill;269
*Jeff Janssen;269
Kendall Jones;269
Chad Perry;259
*Richard Jacoby;258
James Bomboy Sr;257
*Tony Faustner;257
*Roger Hanley;257
Matt Casey;255
Michael Gillian;255
*Troy Hardin;255
Andrew McCann;250
*Steve Lindsay;249
Joe Hicks;247
*JP Nauman;247
Mason Sterkel;246
*Robert Copeland;245
*Johnnie Scheid;245
*Steve Neher;244
*Mark Hill;238
Brant Hill;238
*Rick Olson;238
*Keith Thompson;238
James Biscaino;237
Damon Claunch;237
*Sam Bowman;236
*Rick Carlson;236
Johnathon McCoy;236
*Dale Perry;236
Steve Seymour;235
*Howard Thompson;235
*Duncan McDonald;234
*Michael Sneed;234
*James Vaughn;233
*Darrel Conrad;231
*Gabby Galloway;231
*Bob Carter;228
*Barry Morris;227
*Gary Tubbs Jr.;224
*Michael Yarbrough;223
*Steven Saathoff;221
*Bill Cox;218
*David Yett;218
*Charles Norman Sr.;216
*Walter Keithley;215
Women’s Series
*Dena Hicks;694
*Kathy Zerbe;661
*Renee’ Johnson;648
Amy Copeland;567
*Shirley Hanley;553
*Dee Gustafson;538
*Hazel Gary;534
Andrea Halstead;531
* Sue Avis;530
Misty Jenkins;525
*Donna Janssen;524
*Diane Frame;521
Lisa Bomboy;512
Women’s Game
*Dena Hicks;265
*Renee’ Johnson;244
*Kathy Zerbe;230
Amy Copeland;227
*Hazel Gary;218
*Dee Gustafson;216
*Shirley Hanley;213
Misty Jenkins;204
Lisa Bomboy;203
*Diane Frame;201
No-Tap Series
*Steve Lindsay;821
*Mike McLester;806
*David Yett;765
*Don Ginter Jr;718
*Sam Bowman;709
*James Williams;687
*JP Nauman;680
*Sue Avis;638
No-Tap Games
*David Yett;300
*Mike McLester;298
*Steve Lindsay;278
*JP Nauman;278
*Sam Bowman;264
*Bob Hartley;263
*James Williams;260
*Marianne Hartley;259
*Roy Olson;258
*Carl Christman;257
*Don Ginter Jr;253
*Sue Avis;241