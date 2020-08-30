(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

Kellan Hill;709

*JP Nauman;698

*Johnnie Scheid;697

*Jeff Janssen;696

Chad Perry;689

James Bomboy Sr;680

Ben Laird;680

*Troy Hardin;679

*Roger Hanley;676

Terry Justus;672

*Tom Rine;669

*Paul Zerbe;668

Joe Hicks;663

*Darrel Conrad;659

*Steve Lindsay;657

James Biscaino;656

*Robert Copeland;654

Michael Gillian;653

*Rick Olson;653

*Richard Jacoby;652

*Steve Neher;649

*Dale Perry;639

*Keith Thompson;635

*Duncan McDonald;633

*Steven Saathoff;630

*Gary Tubbs Jr.;627

*Rick Carlson;626

*James Vaughn;625

*Bob Carter;619

*Bill Cox;616

*Michael Sneed;611

*Tony Faustner;607

*Gabby Galloway;604

Men’s Game

*Tom Rine;299

Terry Justus;287

Ben Laird;279

*Paul Zerbe;279

Kellan Hill;269

*Jeff Janssen;269

Kendall Jones;269

Chad Perry;259

*Richard Jacoby;258

James Bomboy Sr;257

*Tony Faustner;257

*Roger Hanley;257

Matt Casey;255

Michael Gillian;255

*Troy Hardin;255

Andrew McCann;250

*Steve Lindsay;249

Joe Hicks;247

*JP Nauman;247

Mason Sterkel;246

*Robert Copeland;245

*Johnnie Scheid;245

*Steve Neher;244

*Mark Hill;238

Brant Hill;238

*Rick Olson;238

*Keith Thompson;238

James Biscaino;237

Damon Claunch;237

*Sam Bowman;236

*Rick Carlson;236

Johnathon McCoy;236

*Dale Perry;236

Steve Seymour;235

*Howard Thompson;235

*Duncan McDonald;234

*Michael Sneed;234

*James Vaughn;233

*Darrel Conrad;231

*Gabby Galloway;231

*Bob Carter;228

*Barry Morris;227

*Gary Tubbs Jr.;224

*Michael Yarbrough;223

*Steven Saathoff;221

*Bill Cox;218

*David Yett;218

*Charles Norman Sr.;216

*Walter Keithley;215

Women’s Series

*Dena Hicks;694

*Kathy Zerbe;661

*Renee’ Johnson;648

Amy Copeland;567

*Shirley Hanley;553

*Dee Gustafson;538

*Hazel Gary;534

Andrea Halstead;531

* Sue Avis;530

Misty Jenkins;525

*Donna Janssen;524

*Diane Frame;521

Lisa Bomboy;512

Women’s Game

*Dena Hicks;265

*Renee’ Johnson;244

*Kathy Zerbe;230

Amy Copeland;227

*Hazel Gary;218

*Dee Gustafson;216

*Shirley Hanley;213

Misty Jenkins;204

Lisa Bomboy;203

*Diane Frame;201

No-Tap Series

*Steve Lindsay;821

*Mike McLester;806

*David Yett;765

*Don Ginter Jr;718

*Sam Bowman;709

*James Williams;687

*JP Nauman;680

*Sue Avis;638

No-Tap Games

*David Yett;300

*Mike McLester;298

*Steve Lindsay;278

*JP Nauman;278

*Sam Bowman;264

*Bob Hartley;263

*James Williams;260

*Marianne Hartley;259

*Roy Olson;258

*Carl Christman;257

*Don Ginter Jr;253

*Sue Avis;241

Recommended for you