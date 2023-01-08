(ZZZDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
ZZZMark Hill;730
Noah Ellis;715
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;693
ZZZDavid Sherwood;690
ZZZJeff Janssen;687
ZZZBill Kaplan;684
ZZZChris Reser;683
ZZZMark Olson;680
Andrew Petering;680
ZZZRichard Jacoby;679
ZZZJames Vaughn;679
Chad Perry;673
Blaine McKinney;668
ZZZSteve Seymour;663
Matt Casey;661
Tyler Price;661
James Bomboy Sr;660
Billy Thomas;660
ZZZRick Olson;657
ZZZChris Lowe;655
James Biscaino;655
ZZZRoger Hanley;654
ZZZRobert Copeland;653
ZZZJames Ray;652
ZZZDwight Blair Jr;650
Kaleb Phillips;650
ZZZSteve Lindsay;641
ZZZJohnnie Scheid;641
ZZZDavid Yett;638
ZZZSam Bowman;635
ZZZTroy Hardin;633
ZZZRonnie King;632
ZZZGary Webster;630
ZZZDale Perry;628
ZZZTony Faustner;627
ZZZSteve Mans;625
ZZZTom Rine; 623
ZZZRoy Olson;623
ZZZBob Carter;620
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;617
ZZZBill Cox;615
ZZZRicky Clark;614
ZZZRussell Nauman;612
ZZZJohn Campbell;609
ZZZEugene Augustine III;608
ZZZMalden Smith;606
ZZZJohn Troutman;606
ZZZJustin Williams;606
ZZZDewayne Bennett;602
ZZZDuncan McDonald;602
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;601
ZZZJohn Roberts;600
Men’s Game
ZZZMark Olson;279
Andrew Petering;279
Mitch Hill;269
ZZZSteve Seymour;268
ZZZTroy Hardin;267
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;265
James Bomboy Sr;265
ZZZJeff Janssen;263
ZZZMichael Yarbrough;258
ZZZMark Hill;257
Billy Thomas;257
ZZZDavid Sherwood;256
ZZZChris Reser;256
ZZZRichard Jacoby;256
Matt Casey;256
Tyler Price;256
ZZZTom Rine;;256
ZZZDale Perry;248
Chad Perry;247
ZZZSteve Lindsay;247
ZZZRonnie King;247
ZZZJames Vaughn;246
ZZZPreston Charity;246
ZZZJP Nauman;246
ZZZMichael Sneed;246
ZZZBill Kaplan;245
ZZZRick Olson;245
ZZZRobert Copeland;245
Chris Scott;245
ZZZJames Ray;244
ZZZDavid Yett;244
Jonathan Nix;244
Noah Ellis;243
Tim Lundquist;243
Ryan Thomas;241
ZZZChris Lowe;237
ZZZBill Cox;237
ZZZJohnnie Scheid;236
ZZZDewayne Bennett;236
ZZZDuncan McDonald;236
ZZZJC Grayson;236
Joseph Langley;236
ZZZSteve Mans;235
ZZZRoy Olson;235
ZZZBob Carter;235
ZZZMike Burk;235
ZZZRoger Hanley;233
ZZZGary Webster;233
ZZZBarry Morris;233
ZZZBilly Carrion;231
ZZZRussell Nauman;229
ZZZKenny Ratke;229
ZZZMichael Converson;227
ZZZSam Bowman;226
ZZZSteven Saathoff;226
ZZZDwight Blair Jr;225
ZZZRon Estelle;225
ZZZJoe Hicks;225
ZZZEugene Augustine III;223
ZZZPaul Zerbe;223
ZZZTony Faustner;222
ZZZDameon Bradford;218
ZZZRandy Standridge;218
ZZZJohn Campbell;216
ZZZJohn Roberts;216
ZZZSam Cosino;216
ZZZJuan Gutierrez;216
ZZZMalden Smith;215
ZZZRick Chapman;215
ZZZJames Clemons;215
ZZZDave McDermott;215
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;676
Megan Wehmeier;635
ZZZZari Conway;629
ZZZBrenda Lathe;616
ZZZTeri Jester;611
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;611
ZZZSelena Rittenhouse;609
ZZZDee Gustafson;597
ZZZDena Hicks;592
ZZZLisa Tipton-Gass;591
ZZZShirley Hanley;584
ZZZJudy Lloyd;567
ZZZSue Avis;551
Amy Copeland;551
Amanda Price;544
Stephanie Sammons;540
ZZZLil Johnson;535
ZZZDorothy Bloomer;523
ZZZDonna Janssen;513
ZZZDiane Frame;512
ZZZVickie Keplinger;508
ZZZStella Sneed;503
ZZZPeggy Towne;502
Women’s Game
ZZZBrenda Lathe;256
Andrea Halstead;253
ZZZTeri Jester;247
ZZZDee Gustafson;244
Megan Wehmeier;225
ZZZSue Avis;225
Cherisse Martin;223
ZZZDena Hicks;222
ZZZZari Conway;219
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;214
ZZZSelena Rittenhouse;210
ZZZLisa Tipton-Gass;205
ZZZShirley Hanley;205
ZZZDorothy Bloomer;204
ZZZStella Sneed;204
Stephanie Sammons;202
ZZZVickie Keplinger;202
ZZZJudy Lloyd;200
Amy Copeland;200
No Tap Series
ZZZSam Bowman;759
ZZZDavid Yett ;726
ZZZTommy Bennett;712
ZZZDon Ginter Jr;696
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;694
ZZZRoy Olson;686
ZZZSue Avis;677
ZZZMalden Smith;666
ZZZRandy Travis;665
ZZZMichael Sneed;657
ZZZDiane Frame;649
ZZZCharles Norman;634
ZZZMarshall Miller;625
No Tap Game
ZZZSam Bowman;288
ZZZDavid Yett ;279
ZZZRoy Olson;277
ZZZDon Ginter Jr;274
ZZZMarshall Miller;274
ZZZCharles Norman;263
ZZZTommy Bennett;258
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;257
ZZZRandy Travis;253
ZZZSue Avis;252
ZZZKathy Zerbe;249
ZZZDiane Frame;232