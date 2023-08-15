HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Youth Series
Jake Croft;576
Peyton Smith;493
Raiden Jenkins;466
Michael Riley;460
*Dexter Jackson;424
*Davyn Jenkins;414
*DJ Scott;325
*Cash Hill;317
Youth Game
Jake Croft;214
Peyton Smith;206
*Dexter Jackson;190
Raiden Jenkins;174
*Davyn Jenkins;173
Michael Riley;172
*Cash Hill;119
*DJ Scott;118
*Riley Morris;106
No-Tap Series
*John Fortner;805
*Gene Augustine Jr;777
*Steve Mans;773
Brant Hill;747
*Carl Mitchell;737
*Mark Olson;736
*David Yett;724
Danny Gonzalez;715
Toby Franco;712
Kaleb Phillips;705
*Lil Johnson;691
Mark Ramos;686
Antione Murphy;684
*Craig Foster;679
*Randy Travis;679
*Margit Augustine;675
*Sam Bowman;669
Andrew Petering;659
*Rick Olson;658
*Peggy Towne;636
No-Tap Game
*Mark Olson;300
*John Fortner;284
Antoine Murphy;276
Brant Hill;268
*Steve Mans;264
*Gene Augustine Jr;263
Danny Gonzalez;263
Toby Franco;258
*David Yett;257
Mark Ramos;256
Andrew Petering;256
Kaleb Phillips;255
Jeremy Mitchell;255
*Carl Mitchell;254
*Lil Johnson;254
*Margit Augustine;254
*Craig Foster;252
*Rick Olson;252
*Malden Smith;252
*Robert Lansberry;245
*Cleo Travis;244
*Roy Johnson;242
Jay Ramey;242
*Peggy Towne;233
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.