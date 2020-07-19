(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

Tyler Price;758

Chris Yett;737

*Richard Jacoby;733

*Keith Thompson;724

*James Ray;717

*Mark Hill;711

*Dale Perry;710

*Bob Carter;703

Mason Sterkel;700

*Steve Neher;699

*Bill Cox;697

*Tony Faustner;691

*Troy Hardin;686

*Steve Lindsay;682

James Bomboy Sr;678

Andrew Petering;678

*Ernie McAllister;670

Ben Laird;669

James Bomboy Jr;667

*David Yett;664

Matt Casey;663

*Robert Copeland;660

*Jimmy Prater;660

*Gabby Galloway;659

*Gary Tubbs Jr.;658

*Gary Hance;651

*Johnnie Scheid;640

*Rick Olson;637

*JP Nauman;636

*David Sherwood;628

*John Fortner;622

*Marvin Cox;613

*Sam Bowman;608

*Barry Morris;605

Men’s Game

*Mark Hill;300

*Richard Jacoby;300

*Bob Carter;279

*Keith Thompson;279

*James Ray;276

Chris Yett;268

*Sam Bowman;267

James Bomboy Jr;266

*Michael Sneed;266

*Dale Perry;262

*Bill Cox;259

Tyler Price;259

Patrick Caton;258

*JP Nauman;258

*Billy Carrion;257

*Steve Lindsay;257

James Bomboy Sr;256

Mitch Hill;256

Johnathon McCoy;256

*Johnnie Scheid;255

*Gary Tubbs Jr.;255

Ben Laird;254

*Gabby Galloway;252

Caden Burk (Y);247

*Gary Hance;247

*Rick Olson;247

*Ricky Malcom;246

*David Yett;246

*Jimmy Prater;245

Matt Casey;244

*Tony Faustner;243

*Duane Hurwitz;243

*Ernie McAllister;243

*Steve Neher;243

*Bruce Flack;239

Mason Sterkel;237

*Landas Spencer;236

*Steven Saathoff;234

*Dan Nicar;233

*John Fortner;232

*Troy Hardin;232

*Marvin Cox;231

*Robert Copeland;230

*David Sherwood;230

*Gene Augustine;228

*Barry Morris;228

*Mike Peckinpaugh;224

*Randy Standridge;223

*Darrel Conrad;221

*James Vaughn;218

Women’s Series

Andrea Halstead;692

*Sue Avis;588

*Renee’ Johnson;564

Misty Jenkins;563

*Hazel Gary;556

*Shirley Hanley;542

*Diane Frame;537

*Dena Hicks;532

*Margit Augustine;523

*Sandra Minnick;519

*Kathy Zerbe;506

*Carolyn Buxton;500

Women’s Game

Andrea Halstead;268

*Shirley Hanley;225

*Sue Avis;219

*Sandra Minnick;213

*Diane Frame;210

Stephanie McCoy (Y);210

*Dena Hicks;206

*Renee’ Johnson;205

*Angela Nugent;205

Ashley Fowler;204

Misty Jenkins;200

No-Tap Series

*Sam Bowman;864

Brant Hill;860

*Robert Copeland;786

*Clarence Weber;782

*JP Nauman;781

*Mike McLester;724

*Paul Zerbe;718

*Jerry Hill;714

*Howard Thompson;712

*Michael Sneed;705

*Walter Keithley;698

*Duncan McDonald;698

*Charline Paslay;694

*Duane Hurwitz;669

*James Williams;666

*Damon Foster;662

*Gary Sammons;659

*Don Ginter Jr;656

*Shirley Hanley;655

*Sue Avis;651

*Diane Frame;633

No-Tap Games

*Sam Bowman;300

Brant Hill;300

*Clarence Weber;300

*Robert Copeland;288

*Michael Sneed;278

*Paul Zerbe;277

*JP Nauman;273

*Jerry Hill;267

*Mike McLester;265

*Carl Christman;253

*Linda Thompson;253

*Duncan McDonald;252

*Don Ginter Jr;248

*Kathi Keithley;246

*Charline Paslay;244

*Howard Thompson;244

*James Williams;244

*Sue Avis;243

*Gary Hill;243

*Shirley Hanley;242

Xander Heimbrock (Y);242

*Damon Foster;235

*Hazel Gary;232

