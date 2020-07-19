(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Tyler Price;758
Chris Yett;737
*Richard Jacoby;733
*Keith Thompson;724
*James Ray;717
*Mark Hill;711
*Dale Perry;710
*Bob Carter;703
Mason Sterkel;700
*Steve Neher;699
*Bill Cox;697
*Tony Faustner;691
*Troy Hardin;686
*Steve Lindsay;682
James Bomboy Sr;678
Andrew Petering;678
*Ernie McAllister;670
Ben Laird;669
James Bomboy Jr;667
*David Yett;664
Matt Casey;663
*Robert Copeland;660
*Jimmy Prater;660
*Gabby Galloway;659
*Gary Tubbs Jr.;658
*Gary Hance;651
*Johnnie Scheid;640
*Rick Olson;637
*JP Nauman;636
*David Sherwood;628
*John Fortner;622
*Marvin Cox;613
*Sam Bowman;608
*Barry Morris;605
Men’s Game
*Mark Hill;300
*Richard Jacoby;300
*Bob Carter;279
*Keith Thompson;279
*James Ray;276
Chris Yett;268
*Sam Bowman;267
James Bomboy Jr;266
*Michael Sneed;266
*Dale Perry;262
*Bill Cox;259
Tyler Price;259
Patrick Caton;258
*JP Nauman;258
*Billy Carrion;257
*Steve Lindsay;257
James Bomboy Sr;256
Mitch Hill;256
Johnathon McCoy;256
*Johnnie Scheid;255
*Gary Tubbs Jr.;255
Ben Laird;254
*Gabby Galloway;252
Caden Burk (Y);247
*Gary Hance;247
*Rick Olson;247
*Ricky Malcom;246
*David Yett;246
*Jimmy Prater;245
Matt Casey;244
*Tony Faustner;243
*Duane Hurwitz;243
*Ernie McAllister;243
*Steve Neher;243
*Bruce Flack;239
Mason Sterkel;237
*Landas Spencer;236
*Steven Saathoff;234
*Dan Nicar;233
*John Fortner;232
*Troy Hardin;232
*Marvin Cox;231
*Robert Copeland;230
*David Sherwood;230
*Gene Augustine;228
*Barry Morris;228
*Mike Peckinpaugh;224
*Randy Standridge;223
*Darrel Conrad;221
*James Vaughn;218
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;692
*Sue Avis;588
*Renee’ Johnson;564
Misty Jenkins;563
*Hazel Gary;556
*Shirley Hanley;542
*Diane Frame;537
*Dena Hicks;532
*Margit Augustine;523
*Sandra Minnick;519
*Kathy Zerbe;506
*Carolyn Buxton;500
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;268
*Shirley Hanley;225
*Sue Avis;219
*Sandra Minnick;213
*Diane Frame;210
Stephanie McCoy (Y);210
*Dena Hicks;206
*Renee’ Johnson;205
*Angela Nugent;205
Ashley Fowler;204
Misty Jenkins;200
No-Tap Series
*Sam Bowman;864
Brant Hill;860
*Robert Copeland;786
*Clarence Weber;782
*JP Nauman;781
*Mike McLester;724
*Paul Zerbe;718
*Jerry Hill;714
*Howard Thompson;712
*Michael Sneed;705
*Walter Keithley;698
*Duncan McDonald;698
*Charline Paslay;694
*Duane Hurwitz;669
*James Williams;666
*Damon Foster;662
*Gary Sammons;659
*Don Ginter Jr;656
*Shirley Hanley;655
*Sue Avis;651
*Diane Frame;633
No-Tap Games
*Sam Bowman;300
Brant Hill;300
*Clarence Weber;300
*Robert Copeland;288
*Michael Sneed;278
*Paul Zerbe;277
*JP Nauman;273
*Jerry Hill;267
*Mike McLester;265
*Carl Christman;253
*Linda Thompson;253
*Duncan McDonald;252
*Don Ginter Jr;248
*Kathi Keithley;246
*Charline Paslay;244
*Howard Thompson;244
*James Williams;244
*Sue Avis;243
*Gary Hill;243
*Shirley Hanley;242
Xander Heimbrock (Y);242
*Damon Foster;235
*Hazel Gary;232