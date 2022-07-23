HONOR ROLL
(zzzDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
zzzBob Carter 750
Matt Ray 750
Tyler Price 698
zzzRobert Copeland 682
zzzRichard Jacoby 655
zzzPaul Zerbe 654
zzzPhil Kilmartin 648
zzzBruce Flack 638
Men’s Game
zzzMark Hill 279
zzzDavid Yett 278
zzzBob Carter 268
Mitch Hill 265
Matt Ray 265
Tyler Price 259
zzzPaul Zerbe 259
Connor Macdonald 251
Chance Meredith 249
Nathan Baggett 247
zzzBruce Flack 247
Shawn Thomas 245
zzzPhil Kilmartin 244
Andrew Petering 244
zzzJohn Troutman 241
zzzSteve Seymour 237
zzzTony Faustner 236
zzzKen Knoff 235
zzzRobert Copeland 234
zzzRichard Jacoby 226
zzzTracy Price 226
Marc Cotledge 225
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead 652
zzzDee Gustafson 614
Amanda Price 597
zzzLil Johnson 591
Amy Copeland 582
zzzSue Avis 577
zzzTeri Jester 557
zzzSandra Minnick 542
zzzPeggy Towne 537
zzzBarbara Ward 514
zzzMargit Augustine 512
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead 247
zzzLil Johnson 228
zzzDee Gustafson 222
Amanda Price 212
zzzSue Avis 211
zzzJayme Wilkerson 208
zzzPeggy Towne 205
zzzMargit Augustine 204
Amy Copeland 204
Youth Series
Payton Smith 544
Aiden Nix 413
Youth Game
Caden Burk 253
Mikey York 240
Payton Smith 196
Matthew Hazzard 174
Aiden Nix 156
zzzDexter Jackson 122
zzzKnox Hill (b) 107
No Tap Series
zzzRichard Jacoby 821
zzzBill Cox 791
zzzSam Bowman 765
zzzJohn Troutman 734
zzzLee Brown 724
zzzKen Knoff 706
zzzBob Carter 706
zzzRoy Olson 694
zzzErnie McAllister 691
zzzMarvin Cox 688
zzzJerry Hill 684
zzzJP Nauman 683
zzzNelda Cox 683
zzzShirley Hanley 678
zzzSue Avis 677
zzzCarl Tucker 676
zzzLuther Gary 672
zzzGary Webster 665
zzzDee Gustafson 664
zzzBob Henderson 654
zzzTom Rine 652
zzzCleo Travis 649
zzzMichael Sneed 643
zzzRandy Travis 636
zzzTeri Jester 628
zzzJohn Roberts 620
zzzDiane Frame 619
zzzMel Tubbs 619
No Tap Game
zzzRichard Jacoby 300
zzzSue Avis 278
zzzErnie McAllister 278
zzzJohn Troutman 277
zzzGary Webster 276
zzzSam Bowman 275
zzzBill Cox 270
zzzJerry Hill 266
zzzTeri Jester 265
zzzRandy Travis 265
zzzRoy Olson 261
zzzJP Nauman 256
zzzMel Tubbs 256
zzzNelda Cox 255
zzzDamon Foster 253
zzzLuther Gary 253
zzzKen Knoff 253
zzzLee Brown 251
zzzTom Rine 248
zzzCarl Tucker 246
zzzBob Carter 245
zzzJohn Roberts 245
zzzMarvin Cox 244
zzzDee Gustafson 244
zzzShirley Hanley 244
zzzMichael Sneed 238
zzzBob Henderson 234
zzzCle Cox 229
zzzJackye King 227
zzzRoy Johnson 226