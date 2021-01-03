(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
*Troy Hardin;704
Johnathon McCoy;698
Chris Yett;695
Damon Claunch;683
James Biscaino;679
*Steve Neher;673
*David Yett;669
*Brian Taub;658
James Bomboy Jr;656
Ray Johnson;655
*Robert Copeland;654
*Roy Olson;652
*Keith Thompson;652
*James Vaughn;646
*Rick Olson;644
*Ronnie King;634
*Johnnie Scheid;623
*Tracy Price;621
*Bill Cox;620
*Steve Lindsay;615
*Dale Perry;614
*John Campbell;605
*Archie Williams;604
*Mark Fitzpatrick;602
*JP Nauman;600
Men’s Game
*Steve Neher;300
Damon Claunch;269
Dustin Sheffield;265
Johnathon McCoy;257
*Troy Hardin;255
Chris Yett;255
*Roy Olson;254
James Bomboy Jr;253
Joseph Langley;253
*David Yett;253
Devin Gesell;248
*Bill Oakes;248
Chris Reser;248
Shannon Coleman Jr;246
Noel Gordon;246
James Middleton;246
James Biscaino;245
Noah Ellis;245
Jack Thee;245
*Rick Olson;242
*Tracy Price;242
Brandon Bowers;241
*Robert Copeland;241
*JP Nauman;240
*James Vaughn;238
*Keith Thompson;237
Ray Johnson;236
Shane Sheffield;236
*Bill Cox;235
Ben Laird;235
*Ronnie King;234
*Dale Perry;234
*Gene Augustine;233
*Mark Fitzpatrick;231
*Johnnie Scheid;230
*Steve Lindsay;227
*Brian Taub;226
*Archie Williams;226
*John Campbell;224
*John Roberts;221
*Paul Zerbe;221
*Duane Hurwitz;220
*Gary Webster;215
Women’s Series
Misty Jenkins;635
Jordan Kasza;631
Andrea Halstead;612
*Shirley Hanley;590
Amy Copeland;564
*Lisa Tipton-Gass;560
Brittney Williams;535
*Peggy Towne;531
*Lydia Seymour;508
*Kathy Zerbe;508
*Diane Frame;505
*Dorothy Bloomer;501
Women’s Game
Jordan Kasza;246
*Shirley Hanley;244
Misty Jenkins;236
Andrea Halstead;234
Brittney Williams;223
Amy Copeland;214
*Lydia Seymour;205
*Lisa Tipton-Gass;202
No-Tap Series
*Rick Olson;796
*Steve Neher;745
*Bob Henderson;711
*Roy Olson;711
*Luther Gary;666
*Gary Webster;666
*Hazel Gary;603
No-Tap Game
*Dan Nicar;300
*Bob Henderson;288
*Rick Olson;287
*Steve Neher;264
*Roy Olson;256
*Gary Webster;252
*Ron Estelle;242
*Luther Gary;241
*Hazel Gary;235
*Charline Paslay;225