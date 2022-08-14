(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
*Phil Kilmartin;719
*Tracy Price;716
Kellan Hill;697
Tyler Price;669
*Mark Olson;624
*Bruce Flack;619
Men’s Game
*Bruce Flack;268
Tyler Price;268
Kellan Hill;253
*Phil Kilmartin;253
Andrew Petering;253
Marrcello Clay;250
Mitch Hill;248
Toby Franco;247
*Tracy Price;247
Payne Jolly;236
*Mark Olson;235
*Tony Faustner;219
Women’s Series
Amanda Price;598
Andrea Halstead;580
Amy Copeland;550
*Zari Conway;525
Women’s Game
Amanda Price;214
*Zari Conway;202
Amy Copeland;201
Andrea Halstead;201
No Tap Series
*Richard Jacoby;823
*Dale Perry;780
*Sam Bowman;779
*Paul Zerbe;759
*Bob Carter;751
*Sue Avis;724
*JP Nauman;712
*Shirley Hanley;695
*Tom Rine;695
*Marshall Miller;685
*Carl Tucker;675
*Michael Sneed;663
*Cle Cox;657
*Ken Knoff;657
*Renee’ Johnson;649
*Lee Brown;647
*Mike Peckinpaugh;645
*Don Ginter Jr;635
*Cleo Travis;634
*Mike Reid;626
*Teri Jester;615
*Ernie McAllister;615
*Ming Reynolds;607
*Sandra Minnick;601
No Tap Game
*Richard Jacoby;300
*Dale Perry;300
*Sam Bowman;287
*Shirley Hanley;285
*JP Nauman;280
*Sue Avis;278
*Bob Carter;277
*Marshall Miller;277
*Paul Zerbe;268
*Cle Cox;264
*Ming Reynolds;263
*Tom Rine;260
*Mike Peckinpaugh;256
*Don Ginter Jr;253
*Dee Gustafson;250
*Ken Knoff;244
*Renee’ Johnson;243
*Carl Tucker;242
*Cleo Travis;239
*Diane Frame;237
*Michael Sneed;235
*Gene Augustine;234
*Ernie McAllister;233
*Sandra Minnick;233
*Dennis Wilkerson;233
*Mike Reid;232
*Lee Brown;230
*Richard Payette;230
*Roy Johnson;228
*Maria Garcia;226
