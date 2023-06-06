HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
*Paul Zerbe;667
*Rick Olson;666
Carter Croft;662
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;657
David Fishbeck;654
*Bill Cox;652
*Ronnie King;643
Toby Franco;637
*Richard Jacoby;635
*Carl Tucker;632
*John Roberts;612
*Clarence Weber;608
Men’s Game
Xander Heimbrock;269
David Fishbeck;258
*Ronnie King;247
*Rick Olson;246
Andrew Jones;244
*Carl Mitchell;244
Kellan Hill;242
*Paul Zerbe;240
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;235
*Richard Jacoby;235
*Bill Cox;227
*Jerry Biscaino;227
Toby Franco;226
*Clarence Weber;226
*Carl Tucker;225
Women’s Series
*Teri Jester;597
Janice Croft;581
Megan Bomboy;575
*Peggy Towne;574
*Selena Rittenhouse;571
*Shirley Hanley;566
Women’s Game
Janice Croft;244
*Teri Jester;226
*Selena Rittenhouse;219
Megan Bomboy;203
*Peggy Towne;203
No Tap – Series
*Gary Webster;778
*David Yett;757
Toby Franco;757
*Roger Hanley;731
*John Roberts;723
*Sam Bowman;720
*Bill Cox;715
*Teri Jester;707
Danny Gonzalez;705
*Craig Foster;699
*Lil Johnson;693
Tory Sammons;683
*Marshall Miller;682
*Gary Sammons;680
*Steve Mans;677
*Shirley Hanley;671
*Billy Carrion;667
*Carl Mitchell;665
*Terri Hayworth;621
Stephanie Sammons;620
*Diane Frame;616
*Ming Reynolds;606
No Tap Game
*Gary Webster;300
*David Yett;298
*Sam Bowman;288
Tory Sammons;288
*Gary Sammons;287
*Carl Mitchell;279
*Craig Foster;278
Toby Franco;264
*Lil Johnson;264
*Bill Cox;258
*John Roberts;257
*Steve Mans;256
*Roger Hanley;254
*Teri Jester;254
Danny Gonzalez;254
*Marshall Miller;251
*Randy Travis;250
Terry Davey;250
*Billy Carrion;248
*Randy Standridge;245
*Terri Hayworth;244
Kaleb Phillips;244
*Shirley Hanley;242
James Spann;241
*Diane Frame;230
*Ming Reynolds;230
Stephanie Sammons;225
Sydney Maloy;223
*Myrna Romero;223
*Christa Mendoza;220
