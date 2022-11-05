(ZZZDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
ZZZBob Carter;760
ZZZMark Hill;759
James Bomboy Sr;742
ZZZJames Ray;741
Ray Johnson;741
ZZZBruce Flack;738
ZZZChris Reser;723
Dylan Johnson;721
Josh Schoonover;717
ZZZTracy Price;713
ZZZTheodore Klietz;707
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;702
ZZZCraig Fain Sr.;697
ZZZDave Baver;693
Tory Morales;690
ZZZJeff Janssen;688
Ben Laird;678
ZZZJohn Troutman;675
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;673
ZZZRobert Copeland;672
ZZZBill Kaplan;672
Paul Davis;669
ZZZDale Perry;667
Tony Mendoza;666
ZZZDavid Sherwood;666
ZZZJohn Fortner;666
ZZZDavid Yett;660
ZZZTroy Hardin;660
Michael Gillian;660
Mitch Hill;659
Patrick Mullins;659
ZZZRick Chapman;657
Billy Thomas;657
Brandon Tipton;657
Chris Dickerson;655
Willy Strong;654
ZZZDuncan McDonald;653
Andrew Petering;652
Tim Lundquist;650
ZZZKenny Ratke;642
ZZZRussell Nauman;635
ZZZSam Bowman;634
ZZZSteve Lindsay;632
ZZZRandy Ruesga;631
ZZZJohnnie Scheid;628
ZZZRichard Jacoby;624
ZZZKen Rejda;622
ZZZDavid Gass;621
ZZZSteve Freitag;621
ZZZMichael Converson;620
ZZZDale McGlinn;618
ZZZTed Williams;616
ZZZChris Lowe;615
ZZZRick Olson;614
ZZZJames Clemons;613
ZZZRonnie King;610
ZZZJames Vaughn;606
ZZZMark Olson;604
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;603
ZZZSteve Seymour;602
ZZZRichard Brown;602
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;600
Men’s Game
Josh Schoonover;300
Dylan Johnson;279
ZZZBob Carter;278
ZZZBruce Flack;277
Chris Dickerson;270
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;268
James Bomboy Sr;267
ZZZJames Ray;267
ZZZTracy Price;267
Tony Mendoza;267
David Fishbeck;267
Paul Davis;259
ZZZRussell Nauman;259
Jimmy Bomboy Jr;258
Tim Lundquist;258
ZZZSteve Seymour;258
ZZZCraig Fain Sr.;257
ZZZMark Hill;256
Ray Johnson;256
ZZZDavid Yett;256
Damon Claunch;256
ZZZDavid Sherwood;255
Kevin Burk;255
ZZZJohn Fortner;254
ZZZKen Rejda;252
Tony Rogers;252
ZZZSteve Mans;249
Tory Morales;248
ZZZJeff Janssen;248
ZZZRobert Copeland;248
ZZZChris Reser;247
Willy Strong;247
ZZZMark Olson;247
ZZZTheodore Klietz;246
ZZZRichard Jacoby;246
Craig Foster;246
Ben Laird;245
ZZZRick Chapman;245
ZZZDavid Gass;245
ZZZBill Kaplan;244
Brayden Miller;244
ZZZDave Baver;243
Billy Thomas;243
ZZZJohn Troutman;242
ZZZSteve Freitag;242
Brandon Tipton;238
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;237
ZZZDale Perry;236
Andrew Petering;236
ZZZRandy Ruesga;236
ZZZMichael Converson;236
ZZZRichard Brown;236
ZZZShannon Coleman Sr;236
ZZZBill Cox;236
Mitch Hill;235
ZZZTed Williams;235
ZZZJames Clemons;235
ZZZTroy Hardin;234
ZZZJohnnie Scheid;234
ZZZKenny Ratke;233
ZZZSam Bowman;233
ZZZRonnie King;233
ZZZRick Olson;232
ZZZFred Lohr;231
ZZZJames Vaughn;229
ZZZDuncan McDonald;226
ZZZSteve Lindsay;226
ZZZChris Lowe;225
ZZZJustin Williams;225
ZZZDennis Wilkerson;224
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;222
ZZZMarc Turner;220
ZZZDon Ginter Jr;218
ZZZDave McDermott;218
ZZZWalter Keithley;217
ZZZFred Bessette;216
ZZZRicky Clark;215
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;645
Viaja Dewberry-Fulner;592
Megan Wehmeier;592
ZZZDena Hicks;585
ZZZBarbara Ward;582
ZZZShirley Hanley;575
ZZZLisa Clark;573
ZZZBarbara Ellis;561
ZZZDee Gustafson;548
Amy Copeland;547
ZZZRenee’ Johnson;546
ZZZDebbie Seidel;543
ZZZTeri Jester;542
ZZZCarolyn Buxton;538
ZZZJudy Lloyd;538
Carla Dewberry;533
Noelle Wehmeier;533
ZZZMargit Augustine;532
ZZZMarguerite Pederson;526
ZZZLiz Patterson;525
ZZZSue Avis;520
ZZZSandra Minnick;517
ZZZAnnie Webb;514
ZZZDorothy Bloomer;507
ZZZLisa Tipton-Gass;507
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;255
Megan Wehmeier;244
ZZZLisa Clark;237
ZZZShirley Hanley;233
Viaja Dewberry-Fulner;229
ZZZBarbara Ellis;221
ZZZMarguerite Pederson;216
ZZZBarbara Ward;212
ZZZJudy Lloyd;208
ZZZDena Hicks;204
Carla Dewberry;203
ZZZTeri Jester;202
Youth Series
Payton Smith;535
Caden Burk;532
Ali Biscaino;480
Aiden Nix;440
Leilana Stroh;439
ZZZJake Croft;433
ZZZSymphony Smith;396
ZZZDexter Jackson;344
ZZZKalan Hicks;337
Youth Game
Payton Smith;207
Caden Burk;182
Ali Biscaino;178
Billy Smith;177
Leilana Stroh;169
ZZZJake Croft;167
Aiden Nix;161
ZZZSymphony Smith;144
ZZZKalan Hicks;129
ZZZDexter Jackson;127
ZZZBrantley Veach (b);114
ZZZDJ Scott;110
ZZZWilliam Hern (b);109
ZZZEmery Brown;106
ZZZLee Perry;105
ZZZAdrian Bailey;100
ZZZJoseph Resler;100
No Tap Series
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;832
ZZZSue Avis;771
ZZZBarry Morris;760
ZZZSam Bowman;748
ZZZChau Le;738
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;727
ZZZShirley Hanley;723
ZZZErnie McAllister;713
ZZZMarshall Miller;711
ZZZAnnie Webb;700
ZZZRoy Olson;695
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;683
ZZZRandy Travis;665
ZZZRoy Johnson;658
ZZZGary Webster;651
ZZZDavid Yett ;645
ZZZRichard Payette;615
ZZZJames Halstead Jr.;604
No Tap Game
ZZZDuane Hurwitz;300
ZZZPhil Kilmartin;300
ZZZBarry Morris;298
ZZZSam Bowman;297
ZZZMike Peckinpaugh;288
ZZZSue Avis;277
ZZZChau Le;263
ZZZRoy Olson;262
ZZZMarshall Miller;256
ZZZErnie McAllister;255
ZZZAnnie Webb;254
ZZZShirley Hanley;250
ZZZGary Webster;248
ZZZRandy Travis;241
ZZZRichard Payette;237
ZZZMing Reynolds;236
ZZZRoy Johnson;232
ZZZDavid Yett ;229