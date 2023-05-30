HONOR ROLL
HONOR ROLL
(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
*Richard Jacoby;713
*Dale Perry;681
Men’s Game
*Richard Jacoby;276
*Dale Perry;259
*JP Nauman;234
*Rick Olson;225
*Gary Webster;225
*Carl Tucker;216
Women’s Series
*Terri Hayworth;547
*Shirley Hanley;545
*Teri Jester;518
*Peggy Towne;501
Women’s Game
*Terri Hayworth;208
*Shirley Hanley;201
No Tap – Series
*Mike McLester;832
*Barry Morris;779
Danny Gonzalez;773
*Teri Jester;765
*Randy Travis;758
Kaleb Phillips;750
*Steve Mans;742
*Tony Christmas;723
*John Fortner;722
*David Yett;715
*Marshall Miller;704
*Dewey Back;693
*Craig Foster;690
*Lance Nitschke;674
*Cleo Travis;673
*Tracy Price;665
*Robert Lansberry;663
No Tap Game
*Mike McLester;300
*Tony Christmas;300
Danny Gonzalez;288
*Teri Jester;286
*Barry Morris;278
*Lance Nitschke;278
Kaleb Phillips;277
*Steve Mans;277
*Tracy Price;277
*Marshall Miller;276
*David Yett;266
*John Fortner;265
Carl Mitchell;259
*Sam Bowman;257
*Randy Travis;256
*Cleo Travis;256
*Dewey Back;251
Toby Franco;245
*Mark Olson;245
*Lil Johnson;244
*Craig Foster;242
*Billy Carrion;242
*Gary Sammons;242
*Robert Lansberry;231
Stephanie Sammons;222
*Peggy Towne;221
