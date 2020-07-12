HONOR ROLL

(#Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

#David Sherwood;788

#Mark Hill;750

#Jeff Janssen;734

#Keith Thompson;734

#Steve Lindsay;730

James Biscaino;713

#Robert Copeland;699

Kellan Hill;694

#Richard Jacoby;692

#Duncan McDonald;692

#Mike Peckinpaugh;691

Nathan Baggett;690

Ben Laird;687

#Randy Standridge;686

Matt Casey;684

Mason Sterkel;682

#Bob Carter;679

Joe Hicks;671

#Ernie McAllister;671

Andrew Petering;666

#Michael Yarbrough;666

Matt Ray;664

#Mark Olson;662

#Duane Hurwitz;661

Andrew McCann;660

#Bill Cox;657

Noah Ellis;653

#Steve Neher;653

#Dale Perry;652

#John Roberts;648

#Jimmy Prater;644

#Troy Hardin;642

#JP Nauman;642

#Gary Hance;641

#Rick Olson;641

#Sam Bowman;638

#James Ray;627

#Michael Sneed;622

#Russell Nauman;611

#Johnnie Scheid;610

Bradley Morris;605

#Ricky Malcom;603

Men’s Game

#Keith Thompson;289

#David Sherwood;287

#Mark Hill;269

#Jeff Janssen;269

#Duncan McDonald;267

#Steve Lindsay;263

#Richard Jacoby;260

#Bob Carter;258

Mason Sterkel;258

Matt Casey;256

Andrew Petering;256

Nathan Baggett;255

Ben Laird;255

#Russell Nauman;255

#Mark Olson;255

#Mike Peckinpaugh;255

James Biscaino;254

#Ernie McAllister;249

#Robert Copeland;247

Kellan Hill;247

#JP Nauman;247

#Randy Standridge;247

#Steve Neher;246

#Troy Hardin;245

#Damon Foster;244

#Johnnie Scheid;244

#Marvin Cox;237

#Jimmy Prater;237

#Michael Yarbrough;237

#Gary Hance;236

#Duane Hurwitz;236

Matt Ray;236

Noah Ellis;235

Blaine McKinney;235

#Gary Webster;235

Joe Hicks;234

#Dale Perry;234

#John Roberts;233

#Bill Cox;232

#Michael Sneed;232

#Gabby Galloway;230

#Barry Morris;230

#Sam Bowman;225

#John Fortner;225

#Rick Olson;225

#James Vaughn;225

#Ricky Malcom;223

#James Ray;221

#Bruce Flack;217

#Steven Saathoff;215

#Howard Thompson;215

Women’s Series

Andrea Halstead;675

Amy Copeland;603

Britney Brown;563

#Dee Gustafson;563

#Shirley Hanley;556

#Kathy Zerbe;531

#Lydia Seymour;525

#Dena Hicks;524

#Hazel Gary;521

#Diane Frame;514

#Sue Avis;509

#Kathi Keithley;504

#Carolyn Buxton;503

Women’s Game

Andrea Halstead;267

Amy Copeland;244

#Hazel Gary;226

Britney Brown;217

#Sue Avis;213

#Shirley Hanley;213

#Kathi Keithley;213

#Dee Gustafson;203

#Carolyn Buxton;200

No-Tap Series

#JP Nauman;796

#Mike McLester;754

Brant Hill;751

#Michael Sneed;736

#Gary Webster;725

#Gary Sammons;723

#Cleo Travis;721

#Robert Copeland;711

#Walter Keithley;703

#Sam Bowman;701

#Randy Travis;699

#Howard Thompson;698

#Ron Estelle;682

(y) Mikey York;675

#Carl Christman;674

(y) Carter Croft;673

#Don Ginter Jr;661

#Justin Williams;661

#Kathi Keithley;651

Janice Croft;633

#Sue Avis;601

No-Tap Games

#Robert Copeland;300

Brant Hill;300

#Mike McLester;300

#James Williams;298

#Michael Sneed;296

#JP Nauman;280

#Howard Thompson;278

#Gary Webster;278

#Randy Travis;277

(y) Carter Croft;276

#Gary Sammons;274

#Bob Hartley;265

#Don Ginter Jr;264

Ryan Thomas;262

#Gene Augustine;260

#Sam Bowman;260

#Walter Keithley;258

#Justin Williams;255

#Cleo Travis;254

Janice Croft;252

#Charles Norman;246

#Kathi Keithley;243

(y) Mikey York;243

#Carl Christman;240

#Carl Tucker;240

#Billy Carrion;235

#Ron Estelle;235

