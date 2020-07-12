HONOR ROLL
(#Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
#David Sherwood;788
#Mark Hill;750
#Jeff Janssen;734
#Keith Thompson;734
#Steve Lindsay;730
James Biscaino;713
#Robert Copeland;699
Kellan Hill;694
#Richard Jacoby;692
#Duncan McDonald;692
#Mike Peckinpaugh;691
Nathan Baggett;690
Ben Laird;687
#Randy Standridge;686
Matt Casey;684
Mason Sterkel;682
#Bob Carter;679
Joe Hicks;671
#Ernie McAllister;671
Andrew Petering;666
#Michael Yarbrough;666
Matt Ray;664
#Mark Olson;662
#Duane Hurwitz;661
Andrew McCann;660
#Bill Cox;657
Noah Ellis;653
#Steve Neher;653
#Dale Perry;652
#John Roberts;648
#Jimmy Prater;644
#Troy Hardin;642
#JP Nauman;642
#Gary Hance;641
#Rick Olson;641
#Sam Bowman;638
#James Ray;627
#Michael Sneed;622
#Russell Nauman;611
#Johnnie Scheid;610
Bradley Morris;605
#Ricky Malcom;603
Men’s Game
#Keith Thompson;289
#David Sherwood;287
#Mark Hill;269
#Jeff Janssen;269
#Duncan McDonald;267
#Steve Lindsay;263
#Richard Jacoby;260
#Bob Carter;258
Mason Sterkel;258
Matt Casey;256
Andrew Petering;256
Nathan Baggett;255
Ben Laird;255
#Russell Nauman;255
#Mark Olson;255
#Mike Peckinpaugh;255
James Biscaino;254
#Ernie McAllister;249
#Robert Copeland;247
Kellan Hill;247
#JP Nauman;247
#Randy Standridge;247
#Steve Neher;246
#Troy Hardin;245
#Damon Foster;244
#Johnnie Scheid;244
#Marvin Cox;237
#Jimmy Prater;237
#Michael Yarbrough;237
#Gary Hance;236
#Duane Hurwitz;236
Matt Ray;236
Noah Ellis;235
Blaine McKinney;235
#Gary Webster;235
Joe Hicks;234
#Dale Perry;234
#John Roberts;233
#Bill Cox;232
#Michael Sneed;232
#Gabby Galloway;230
#Barry Morris;230
#Sam Bowman;225
#John Fortner;225
#Rick Olson;225
#James Vaughn;225
#Ricky Malcom;223
#James Ray;221
#Bruce Flack;217
#Steven Saathoff;215
#Howard Thompson;215
Women’s Series
Andrea Halstead;675
Amy Copeland;603
Britney Brown;563
#Dee Gustafson;563
#Shirley Hanley;556
#Kathy Zerbe;531
#Lydia Seymour;525
#Dena Hicks;524
#Hazel Gary;521
#Diane Frame;514
#Sue Avis;509
#Kathi Keithley;504
#Carolyn Buxton;503
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;267
Amy Copeland;244
#Hazel Gary;226
Britney Brown;217
#Sue Avis;213
#Shirley Hanley;213
#Kathi Keithley;213
#Dee Gustafson;203
#Carolyn Buxton;200
No-Tap Series
#JP Nauman;796
#Mike McLester;754
Brant Hill;751
#Michael Sneed;736
#Gary Webster;725
#Gary Sammons;723
#Cleo Travis;721
#Robert Copeland;711
#Walter Keithley;703
#Sam Bowman;701
#Randy Travis;699
#Howard Thompson;698
#Ron Estelle;682
(y) Mikey York;675
#Carl Christman;674
(y) Carter Croft;673
#Don Ginter Jr;661
#Justin Williams;661
#Kathi Keithley;651
Janice Croft;633
#Sue Avis;601
No-Tap Games
#Robert Copeland;300
Brant Hill;300
#Mike McLester;300
#James Williams;298
#Michael Sneed;296
#JP Nauman;280
#Howard Thompson;278
#Gary Webster;278
#Randy Travis;277
(y) Carter Croft;276
#Gary Sammons;274
#Bob Hartley;265
#Don Ginter Jr;264
Ryan Thomas;262
#Gene Augustine;260
#Sam Bowman;260
#Walter Keithley;258
#Justin Williams;255
#Cleo Travis;254
Janice Croft;252
#Charles Norman;246
#Kathi Keithley;243
(y) Mikey York;243
#Carl Christman;240
#Carl Tucker;240
#Billy Carrion;235
#Ron Estelle;235