(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)
Men’s Series
Tyler Price;749
*Tracy Price;740
Matt Ray;718
*Phil Kilmartin;709
*Bob Carter;706
*Dewayne Bennett;660
Mitch Hill;650
*Carl Tucker;638
*Ronnie King;626
*Clarence Weber;613
*Richard Jacoby;608
Men’s Game
*Kenny Ratke;275
*Phil Kilmartin;269
*Steve Lindsay;268
*Tracy Price;268
Matt Ray;266
*Dewayne Bennett;258
Danny Carson;258
*Bob Carter;258
*Robert Copeland;258
Tyler Price;258
*Ronnie King;256
*Duane Hurwitz;255
*Steve Seymour;245
Kellan Hill;238
*Mark Hill;238
*Paul Zerbe;236
Marc Cotledge;235
*Sam Bowman;231
*Clarence Weber;224
*Carl Tucker;223
*Darrel Conrad;222
*Dale Perry;215
Women’s Series
*Lil Johnson;625
Tanya Biscaino;607
Amy Copeland;605
Amanda Price;598
*Zari Conway;549
*Renee’ Johnson;506
*Peggy Towne;502
Women’s Game
Andrea Halstead;256
*Lil Johnson;240
Amy Copeland;233
Amanda Price;226
Tanya Biscaino;215
*Zari Conway;202
No-Tap Series
*Sue Avis;791
*Marshall Miller;784
*Richard Jacoby;776
*Bob Carter;752
*Kenny Ratke;748
*Barbara Ellis;721
*Roy Olson;719
*Shirley Hanley;708
*Don Ginter Jr;701
*JP Nauman;681
*Cleo Travis;674
*Chick Ellis;660
*Randy Standridge;659
*Fred Bessette;656
*Ronnie King;655
*Ernie McAllister;654
*Dan Nicar;652
*Peggy Towne;621
No-Tap Game
*Richard Jacoby;300
*Marshall Miller;300
*Sue Avis;298
*Barbara Ellis;297
*Don Ginter Jr;278
*Ernie McAllister;278
*Bob Carter;265
*Kenny Ratke;265
*Dan Nicar;264
*Roy Olson;261
*Chick Ellis;260
*Fred Bessette;256
*JP Nauman;256
*Cleo Travis;256
*Ronnie King;253
*Shirley Hanley;246
*Ken Knoff;245
*Randy Standridge;244
*Tom Rine;241
*Peggy Towne;240
*Walter Keithley;236