(*Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

Tyler Price;749

*Tracy Price;740

Matt Ray;718

*Phil Kilmartin;709

*Bob Carter;706

*Dewayne Bennett;660

Mitch Hill;650

*Carl Tucker;638

*Ronnie King;626

*Clarence Weber;613

*Richard Jacoby;608

Men’s Game

*Kenny Ratke;275

*Phil Kilmartin;269

*Steve Lindsay;268

*Tracy Price;268

Matt Ray;266

*Dewayne Bennett;258

Danny Carson;258

*Bob Carter;258

*Robert Copeland;258

Tyler Price;258

*Ronnie King;256

*Duane Hurwitz;255

*Steve Seymour;245

Kellan Hill;238

*Mark Hill;238

*Paul Zerbe;236

Marc Cotledge;235

*Sam Bowman;231

*Clarence Weber;224

*Carl Tucker;223

*Darrel Conrad;222

*Dale Perry;215

Women’s Series

*Lil Johnson;625

Tanya Biscaino;607

Amy Copeland;605

Amanda Price;598

*Zari Conway;549

*Renee’ Johnson;506

*Peggy Towne;502

Women’s Game

Andrea Halstead;256

*Lil Johnson;240

Amy Copeland;233

Amanda Price;226

Tanya Biscaino;215

*Zari Conway;202

No-Tap Series

*Sue Avis;791

*Marshall Miller;784

*Richard Jacoby;776

*Bob Carter;752

*Kenny Ratke;748

*Barbara Ellis;721

*Roy Olson;719

*Shirley Hanley;708

*Don Ginter Jr;701

*JP Nauman;681

*Cleo Travis;674

*Chick Ellis;660

*Randy Standridge;659

*Fred Bessette;656

*Ronnie King;655

*Ernie McAllister;654

*Dan Nicar;652

*Peggy Towne;621

No-Tap Game

*Richard Jacoby;300

*Marshall Miller;300

*Sue Avis;298

*Barbara Ellis;297

*Don Ginter Jr;278

*Ernie McAllister;278

*Bob Carter;265

*Kenny Ratke;265

*Dan Nicar;264

*Roy Olson;261

*Chick Ellis;260

*Fred Bessette;256

*JP Nauman;256

*Cleo Travis;256

*Ronnie King;253

*Shirley Hanley;246

*Ken Knoff;245

*Randy Standridge;244

*Tom Rine;241

*Peggy Towne;240

*Walter Keithley;236

