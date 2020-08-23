Bowling news this week includes scores from a couple of senior leagues that started last week as well as another session of Scratch Trio high scoring action.
We also have the results from the final Po-Boy of the summer as Thunderbird Lanes readies for the long running Early Birds league that will be starting what is rumored to be its 40th season as they take back their lanes on Monday nights.
Secretary Gary Sammons says that for the first time in many years there is room available for full teams, or just individuals looking for a league if anyone is interested in joining.
The league will start tomorrow night at 6:30pm.
In fact, in light of the current COVID situation, several leagues are seeing space available so if you have always wanted to bowl a league but couldn’t get in, now is the time.
Rest assured that local bowling centers are still taking all of the precautions towards cleaning and sanitiz-ing as well as requiring masks to enter the buildings and your safety is their main concern.
Contact Thunderbird Lanes at 353-3937 or Twin Oaks Bowling Center at 442-2882 for details on all of your bowling league questions.
Remember that DOD ID is required to get in Fort Sill. Bowlers will be able to use their USBC Member-ship cards to obtain a pass.
Baggett Handed Final Po-Boy Title
“Things were looking very dim a couple of hours prior to the starting time of the ‘Grand Final’ Po-Boy last Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes as, like much of the west side of Lawton, the power had gone out and we were sitting in the dark at 5pm,” reported tournament coordinator Richard Jacoby.
The lights were back on at 5:30 and after rebooting all of the computers for scoring, everything up and running by 6pm and a record 33 players showed up for the final Po-Boy of summer, Jacoby added.
After two games of qualifying, plus handicap, the top 16 advanced into a seeded match play bracket.
The top 5 qualifiers were 1) Ashley Fowler, Altus, 548 on games of 213 and 244 off a 169 average, we might add, 2) Johnnie Scheid, 539 that included a front ten, 289 game, 3) Dave Yett, 526 (276 — 200 — 50), 4) Steve Lindsay, 508 (222 – 252) and 5) Mason Sterkel, 496 (265-212).
After two rounds, Jacoby reported the final four as being Andrew McCann, Steve Lindsay, Matt Ray and Nathan Baggett who, on an added note, had squeaked into the round of eight with an overtime victory over Jordan Kasza of Wichita Falls, by literally a fraction of a pin in a 9th and 10th frame roll-off.
Lindsay advanced over McCann 242-228 and Baggett moved to the finals over Ray 220-192.
The final round was a good one with the lead changing back and forth up to the tenth frame.
It was said that Lindsay had the advantage going into the tenth but left a big split to let the win slip away, handing the summer’s final Po-Boy crown to Nathan Baggett, 237-215.
Congratulations go out to all of the winners and to all of the participants, as your participation is what keeps this kind of event happening.
League Highlights
Everyone’s favorite sub, Richard Jacoby, was on hand as a replacement bowler in the Goodtimes league were he rolled the week’s top series of 734.
Jacoby had games of 256, 234 and 244 to make up the series.
The only other 700 series going in the books last week was a 733, put up by Troy Hardin while bowling in the Scratch Trio.
Hardin had a good night overall, scoring 254, 245, 234 and tacking on a 216 for good measure.
No-Tap Colorama News
Richard Payette made up for some lost time on the lanes, taking first place in the men’s division of last week’s senior 9-pin No Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Payette, with 38 pins handicap per game, had scratch no-tap scores of 254, 277 and 223 for a tour-nament winning 868 total.
Second place went to Mike McLester for 815 and James Williams made the scene with an 814.
Marianne Hartley took first for the ladies share with a 748 overall total.
McLester took Scratch Singles with his 815 that included the events only NT300.
Randy Travis took second with732 and Sam Bowman rounded out the top three with 730.
Game one Mystery Doubles winners were Gary Webster with Damon Foster, 529, and Dave Yett with Michael Sneed, 521.
Game two went to Sue Avis and Sam Bowman, taking first with 546 and Mike McLester with Cleo Travis taking second with 528.
Dan Nicar and Marianne Hartley teamed up for a first place win in game three with 580, followed by the McLester/Travis team with 556.
Chick Ellis, Damon Foster and Randy Travis cashed in on Strikepot tickets but there were no winners in the Special- Challenge Shot feature.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.