Bowlers meet to start summer season

The summer of 2023 is upon us and with that, another bowling season begins.
Bowlers have been meeting this past week and if they haven’t already done so will roll their first frames of the summer this week.
If you have not gotten in on the action, Thunderbird Lanes is offering a senior no-tap league on Monday afternoons and an adult no-tap league on Tuesday evenings.
Both have already started but can add new members this week if anyone is interested.
Thunderbird also has an adult mixed league, the Rowdy Bunch, back for another fun packed summer.
Rumor has it that they need only a few bowlers to fill the house on Thursday nights at 7pm.
Twin Oaks is offering a Thursday afternoon senior no-tap doubles league and on Thursday evening, an adult Sports league for those looking for challenging lane conditions to hone their skills.
Contact either of these bowling centers for details.
And if you are holding out for the “Almost World Famous” and ever popular Po-Boy Tournament series, your wait is over.
The first of a series of nine events will be held on next Monday evening, starting at 7PM.
This is a singles, handicap, event that features two games of qualifying before the field is cut to the top eight or sixteen bowlers, depending on the number of entrants.
Advancing to the next round places qualifiers into a high vs. low single elimination bracket.
In addition, a side action scratch singles will be held during qualifying games only.
Tournament official Richard Jacoby has asked bowlers to sign up early so that the event can start on time.
Roy Olson Benefit Tournament
Thunderbird Lanes will be hosting a Roy Olson benefit tournament next Sunday, June 4th, starting at 1PM.
An entry/signup sheet is at the front desk for this event but at last count, only a few spots remain.
Entry fee is $20 per person and features three games of 9-Pin No Tap scoring with handicap based on 90% of 220.
There are two divisions, 175 and below and 176 and above with an optional $5 side attraction.
Olson was a long time bowler in our community who passed unexpectedly a few weeks ago.
Just 4 K-9’s and Kitty 2, where Roy was employed at the time of his passing, is sponsoring the event to recognize and remember Roy for his love of animals and bowling.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Olson family, as well as an animal rescue organization and the youth program at Thunderbird Lanes.
League Highlights
The senior Entertainers was the only league on the floor last week, leaving Richard Jacoby to carry the torch with a whopping 713 series on games of 215, 222 and a front nine, 276 closer.
Dale Perry was second best with 681 on games of 196, 259 and 226.
For the ladies, Terri Hayworth set average with a 547 on games of 208, 159 and 180 and Shirley Hanley was right behind with a 545 that went 201, 153 and 191.
The Tuesday Night Tapless league started a summer of no corner pin sparing with Danny Gonzalez leading at 773 on games of 288, 219 and 266.
Kaleb Phillips was second best with a 750 that included a 277 score, and Steve Mans made the list with 742, also with a 277 for his high game.
9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Barry Morris rolled the high handicap series to lead in the men’s division of last Friday’s senior No-tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Morris had games of 245, 278 and 256 for a 779 scratch/860 handicap series.
Randy Travis came in second place with 854 on games of 254, 248 and 256 and Mike McLester rounded out the top three with an 832 that went 255, 277 and 300.
Honorable mention goes to Tony Christmas for a no-tap 300 game as well.
Teri Jester shot the high numbers for the ladies, rolling 286, 257 and 222 for a 765/813 for the win.
Second went to Cathy Shuman for a 782.
McLester won scratch singles with his 832, followed by Barry Morris, 779 and Randy Travis took third with 758.
Mystery doubles results went as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – John Fortner/Mike McLester, 540
Gm. 1, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Cathy Shuman, 527
Gm. 2, 1st – Tony Christmas/Randy Travis, 600
Gm. 2, 2nd – David Yett/Barry Morris, 573
Gm. 3, 1st – David Yett/Barry Morris, 562
Gm. 3, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Cathy Shuman, 549
Strike pot ticket winners were, Marshall Miller, Kevin Pair, Vanda Edmondson, Teri Jester, James Halstead and Tracy Price.
There were some near misses in Challenge shot activity as Marshall Miller set himself up to need only one pin to win the “21” Jackpot.
Sometimes those gutters are like magnets to bowling balls and well, you know the rest.
Tracy Price got a seven count his first throw at “Match Play” but came back with five to end his effort and Cleo Travis needed seven but only got six on his “Pill Draw” attempt.
Lance Nitschke was just a little off with his “Snake Bite” try, leaving the 1-2-7 and Tracy Price just reared back and fired for effect trying to leave the head pin on his Waldo shot.
All that power led to all the pins falling down and Waldo escaped, again.
The “Make that Spare” has been lucky for most challengers lately and last week was no exception as Lance Nitschke of Wichita Falls, pulled the 1-3-4-7-9 for his challenge, easily accomplished.
The senior no-tap Colorama event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.