There was a little bit of high scoring in just about every group last week, from the young to the old and all others in between.
We had a few more leagues start back up and Thunderbird Lanes welcomed the Goodyear Company league back for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.
This season is showing promise as the Tuesday leagues at Twin Oaks merged to a 20-team roster and the star-studded Suburban league is also in with 20 teams.
We didn’t have any scores reported from those bigger leagues yet but I’m sure by next week, the honor roll will be quite lengthy.
Meanwhile, the Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes is one team short of a full house if you’re looking for a Friday night mixed league to join.
This just so happens to be the league in the spotlight this week as the setting for the week’s high game and series, both by Phil Kilmartin on the league’s first night.
Kilmartin rolled 231, 279 and 228 for a 738 season starter.
The next highest set came from senior league play, the Golden Years league at Twin Oaks, where Dwight Blair shot 254, 263 and 206 for a 723.
Another bowler getting off to a good start was Chad Perry of the Early Birds league on Monday nights at Thunderbird.
Perry started his year with games of 215, 253 and 246 for a 714.
It was week two for TNT bowlers who saw Mark Hill roll 708 with games of 237, 278 and 193 and James Middleton score 224, 265 and 217 for a 706.
And lastly there was a tie between youth bowler Caden Burk of the TBird Legends and senior league bow-ler Richard Jacoby of the Socialites, both scoring a 701 series.
Burk rolled his on the first day of league, putting together games of 254, 221 and 226.
Jacoby’s games were ever so slightly closer at 242, 236 and 223 but the same 701 for totals.
And another youth league mention goes to Richard Resler who posted his first career 100 game of 101 after graduating up from the MiniShots bumpers to the HotShots big kids bowling (no-bumper rails).
Senior 9-pin No-Tap Colorama Results
On only his second try at the weekly senior no-tap fair at Thunderbird Lanes, Barry Morris climbed to the top for a first-place finish on no-tap games of 266, 218 and an NT300 game to wrap up a 784 scratch series which totaled 871 with handicap.
Taking second was Randy Travis with 817 and Gene Augustine dropped to third with an 806 all out score.
It was a win/win for the Augustine’s as Gene’s wife Margit rolled the best score for the gals to take home a win with a 755 handicap series.
The second place for the ladies was 738 rolled by Diane Frame.
Morris and Travis were also one and two in the scratch singles side pot with scores of 784 and 730 respectively.
Honorable mention for the only other NT300 game of the day goes to Michael Sneed.
Winners of the mystery double portion of the events festivities went as follows:
(Gm 1, 1st) Gene Augustine/Cleo Travis, 563
(Gm 1, 2nd) Barry Morris/Charles Norman, 522
(Gm 2, 1st) Michael Sneed/Karin Monahan, 559
(Gm 2, 2nd) Cle Cox/Dee Gustafson, 542
(Gm 3, 1st) Barry Morris/Charles Norman, 595
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Jerry Hill, 570
Strike pot winners:
Carl Christman, Damon Foster, James Williams, Sam Bowman, Diane Frame
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Michael Sneed (9+7+9 = 25): No winner
Match Play: (X – 9 — Out): Michael Sneed (9 – X – OUT): No winner
Pill Draw: Jerry Hill (Needed 6, Got 6): Winner!
Waldo: Charles Norman (With head-pin: left 1-3-5): No winner
Waldo: Charles Norman (Without head-pin: left 2-4-10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Last Call for Late Starters
For the most part, league bowling is in full swing for the 2021-2022 season, however, there are still a few spots available here and there and some leagues are looking for complete teams to fill their rosters so getting on a league is not too late, but it’s getting there!
Call your local bowling center for additional details.
Knights of Columbus Mixed Doubles
Looking for a fun tournament that supports a good cause?
The final squads of the 5th Annual Mixed Game Doubles Tournament are being held at Thunderbird Lanes today, one at 11am and another at 2:30pm.
Entry fee is $35 per bowler/$70 per team.
This event is a mixed-up conglomeration of bowling formats including 9-pin no-tap, one-ball (a.k.a. Head pin), Baker, Best Ball, Scotch and finally a game of regular 10-pin to complete the days bowling.
Handicap is included based on your ending season book average with percentages altered depending on the format.
Door prizes, 50/50 raffles and bowling ball raffles are also a part of the event with proceeds going to the Knights of Columbus and their charitable organizations.